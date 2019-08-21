UFC News: Zubaira Tukhugov set to return for the first time since UFC 229 incident

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 6 // 21 Aug 2019, 01:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Zubaira Tukhugov is back!

Khabib Nurmagomedov's infamous teammate Zubaira Tukhugov will, after all, be competing at the upcoming UFC 242 pay-per-view, as the fighter himself took to Instagram and announced his he will be facing Lerone Murphy in a Featherweight bout.

The controversial Zubaira Tukhugov

In December of 2013, Zubaira Tukhugov had signed a contract with the UFC and at UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Mousasi, Tukhugov made his promotional debut in a win against Douglas Silva de Andrade. Following wins over Ernest Chavez and Thiago Tavarez, Tukhugov found himself in trouble with the law after the infamous UFC 229 brawl between Team Khabib and Team McGregor.

At UFC 229, following Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Conor McGregor, the former jumped the cage and attacked the latter's teammate Dillon Danis. Meanwhile, back in the Octagon, McGregor had hit Khabib's cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov and seeing this, Tukhugov had jumped into the Octagon and landed a punch on McGregor.

On January 29, 2019, the NSAC announced a one-year suspension for Tukhugov but eventually reduced the suspension by 35 days allowing Tukhugov to compete again from September 1st, 2019.

UFC 242 - The return of Team Khabib

UFC 242 will mark the Octagon return of current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is all set to face interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi.

Along with the return of Nurmagomedov, his fellow teammates Islam Makachev and Zubaira Tukhugov will also be returning to the Octagon, as well. Makachev will be facing Davi Ramos, whereas, Tukhugov goes toe-to-toe with Lerone Murphy in a three-round featherweight bout.

Tukhugov took to Instagram and posted the following, as he confirmed his return to the UFC Octagon in the process, as well.

UFC 242 takes place on the 7th of September at The Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.