UFC on ESPN 2 Results - Barboza vs. Gaethje: Undefeated streak ends, two incredible one-punch knockouts!

Barboza vs. Gaethje lived up to all the hype!

UFC's final event of the month took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event saw Lightweight knockout artists Justin Gaethje and Edson Barboza go toe-to-toe in what promised to be a wild affair,

Elsewhere on the card, Karolina Kowalkiewicz took on Michelle Waterson in a pivotal 115 lbs clash. The main card consisted of a total of six fights while seven other bouts rounded up the prelims.

All in all, it was a solid card from top to bottom that managed to get the fans invested all throughout.

Here are the results and highlights of UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs. Gaethje:

UFC on ESPN 2 Results: Barboza vs. Gaethje Results - Prelims

* Marina Rodriguez def. Jessica Aguilar via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-27, 29-27)

* Desmond Green def. Ross Pearson via TKO (punches) (2:52, Round 1)

* Kevin Aguilar def. Enrique Barzola via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Kevin Holland def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-27, 28-29, 30-27)

* Casey Kenney def. Ray Borg via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

* Maryna Moroz def. Sabina Mazo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Mark De La Rosa def. Alex Perez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

#1. Sodiq Yusuff (8-1) vs. Sheymon Moraes (11-2) (Featherweight)

Yusuff vs. Moraes

Sodiq Yusuff was riding on a three-fight win streak heading into the opener, as he defeated Suman Mokhatarian in December 2018. Moraes too was on a 2-fight win streak as he was coming off a win against Julio Arce in November, 2018.

Yusuff targeted Moraes' leg in the early stages of the fight and found success with a few jabs and a body kick. They fought near the fence for a few minutes with both men connecting with respective knees. While Moraes got in some strikes, Yusuff edged the first round solely on the basis of more volume.

Moraes had the better second round as he came in hot with body kick which was replied with a 2-1 from Yusuff. Moraes had the biggest moment of the round as he connected with a solid left hook followed by an elbow. He pushed Yusuff into the fence and kept up the pressure with a few leg kicks and a right cross.

With two minutes to go in the second round, Moraes was climbing up the scorecard with head kicks and elbows. Yusuff realized that he had to cut the distance and pushed Moraes onto the cage to end the round. Moraes took the second round.

Both men measured each other in the final round and had tasted success in the clinch. The turning point in the fight came when Yusuff rocked Moraes with a power right shot that sent the Brazilian crashing to the mat. Yusuff assumed mount position and went for the finish. Moraes escaped and briefly got hold of Yusuff's back. They went the distance with Moraes looking for a last-ditch knockout with an attempted head kick.

Result: Sodiq Yusuff def. Sheymon Moraes via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

The scorecards would have looked wholly different had Yusuff not floored Moraes in the third round. Goes to show how much of a difference it makes to end the fight on a high.

