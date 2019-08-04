UFC on ESPN 5 Results: Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler, fight stopped after fighter suffers horrific injury

PC: MMAJunkie

UFC on ESPN 5 got a lot of flack for being an underwhelming card in the build-up to the event. However, the relatively 'unknown' fighters did put on an entertaining show.

Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler headlined the show in a fight that had major title implications. There were a host of noteworthy moments across the card that featured some wild fights and finishes.

Here are the results and highlights of the show:

UFC on ESPN 5 Results: Prelims

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Darko Stosic via unanimous decision (29-26, 28-27, 28-27)

Mickey Gall def. Saleem Touahri via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Antonina Shevchenko def. Lucie Pudilova via by technical submission (Rear Naked choke) (Round 2, 1:20)

Matt Schnell def. Jordan Espinosa via submission (triangle choke) (Round 1: 1:23)

Lauren Murphy def. Mara Romero Borella via KO (knee and elbows) (Round 3, 1:46)

Claudio Silva def. Cole Williams via Submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 1, 2:35)

Miranda Granger def. Hannah Goldy via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC on ESPN 5 Results: Main Card

#1 Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyung Ma (Lightweight)

Holtzman vs. Hyung Ma

Dong Hyung Ma won three of his last four fights and had good momentum going into this fight. However, he missed weight by over three pounds and that spoilt the fight week mood for the Judo Black Belt. Holtzman last fought in February and lost to Nik Lentz. It's interesting to note that the former XFC Lightweight Champion has never been finished in his career.

Round 1: Holtzman began in southpaw while Ma was in orthodox position. Holtzman tried to get his range going with a few kick attempts. Hyung Ma kept pushing forward while Holtzman looked to be the counter striker.

Two good rights from Holtzman. He followed it up with another big right-hand strike right down the middle that rocked Dong Hyung Ma. Holtzman tried to finish off the fight by dropping bombs on a laid-out Hyung Ma. However, Hyung Ma survived and Holtzman got on top of him.

Holtzman got in position for a Von Flue Choke but he couldn't get his arms under Hyung Ma's shoulder. Hyung Ma's left eye was swollen as a result of the big shot he took. He somehow managed to not concede the fight as Holtzman muscled his way to top position. Dong Hyung Ma attempted a guillotine. Both men got back up to their feet. Holtzman almost connected with another big right. Ma answered with a solid uppercut. The round ended with both men in the clinch.

10-9 Holtzman

Round 2: Leg kick from Holtzman. Good counter right from Hyung Ma. Holtzman was getting in the better combinations as he followed up high shots by going low to the body.

Hyung Ma, though, showed great durability. He ate shots and kept pressing forward like a zombie. He swept Holtzman to score a takedown. Holtzman got back to his feet within seconds and Hyung Ma wrapped his arms around the back. Some dirty boxing from Holtzman in the clinch.

Holtzman connected with a beautiful combination. Straight right, jab, uppercut. Hyung Ma absorbed them all and knocked Holtzman down with a powerful right shot. These two were going at it. A proper slugfest with both men letting their hands loose.

Holtzman landed a takedown after the insane throwdown with 30 seconds to go on the clock which was a smart choice as he was in danger of being knocked out. Hyung Ma took some heavy shots on his back as the round came to a close. Incredible fight this far.

The fight was stopped between the rounds as Dong Hyung Ma's left eye was completely shut. The doctors made a wise call here as Ma had no clue what was coming from the left side.

Result: Scott Holtzman def. Dong Hyung Ma via TKO (Doctor Stoppage) (Round 2, 5:00)

