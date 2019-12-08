UFC on ESPN 7: Aspen Ladd destroys Yana Kunitskaya with vicious left hook

Aspen Ladd

Aspen Ladd put up a show for the crowd in attendance at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. as she destroyed fellow Bantamweight Yana Kunitskaya to pick up the win via TKO in the final round of their encounter at UFC on ESPN 7.

The win takes Ladd further up the women's Bantamweight division and there could be a title shot awaiting her in the near future.

The fight began with Ladd landing some vicious left hooks and shooting for a takedown but she was successfully stopped from doing so by the Russian. Kunitskaya landed some nasty kicks on Ladd and followed them up with a good jab-cross combination. Later in the round, Ladd managed to land the takedown, and scored some devastating elbows from the half guard position before securing top mount as the round ended.

In the second round, Kunitskaya started off positively, sticking a hard jab and following it up with a leg kick. Ladd went for the takedown but was stopped immediately. Most of the round was spent in the clinch as Kunitskaya somehow managed to break free and land a hard kick to the body. Ladd landed another takedown, tripping her counterpart to the mat. Ladd could only manage to land a few strikes before the round came to a close.

Ladd turned on the heat as soon as the bell went for the third round, unleashing a violent streak on Kunitskaya, starting with a vicious left hook that sent the Russian crashing down on the mat and then followed it up with some nasty ground and pound before the referee had to step in and call and end to the contest.

That escalated quickly 😳@AspenLaddMMA blitzes and drops Kunitskaya to start the third round at #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/1rRbTTM4Ze — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 8, 2019