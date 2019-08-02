UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler - fights, card, start time, location, & more

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 18 // 02 Aug 2019, 12:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC on ESPN: Colby Covington vs Robbie Lawler

UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler Is set to feature one of the biggest cards of the year, as Colby Covington will finally be returning to the Octagon. He will be facing one of the more notorious fighters in UFC -- no, not Conor McGregor -- 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler.

The two are set to fight each other in the main event of the UFC card, which will be featuring Jim Miller facing Clay Guida as the co-main event.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the card of UFC on ESPN 5 and find out where to watch UFC on ESPN live!

UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler Fight Card

Main Card

Colby Covington vs Robbie Lawler - Main Event

Jim Miller vs Clay Guida - Co-Main Event

Joaquim Silva vs Nasrat Haqparast

Trevin Giles vs Gerald Meerschaert

Scott Holtzman vs Dong Hyun Ma

Darko Stosic vs Kennedy Nzechukwu

Preliminary Card

Mickey Gall vs Salim Touhari

Antonina Shevchenko vs Lucie Pudilova

Jordan Espinosa vs Matt Schnell

Lauren Murphy vs Mara Romero Borella

Claudio Silva vs Cole Williams

Miranda Granger vs Hannah Goldy

UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler location, date, & start time

Location: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, United States of America.

Day and Date: Saturday, 3rd August (USA & UK), Sunday 4th August (India)

Start time: Main Card - 3 PM (US, EST), 8 PM (UK), 12:30 AM (India, 4th August)

Preliminary Card - 12 PM (US, EST), 5 PM (UK), 9:30 PM (India)

Advertisement

Where to watch UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler (US & UK)

UFC on ESPN 5, aka UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler, can be watched on ESPN at 3 PM in the US. The preliminary fight card will also be available on ESPN at 12 PM.

In the United Kingdom, UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler will be available on the BT Sport App and BTSport.com. The fight will also be streamed on BT Sport 2 HD.

How, when and where to watch UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler (India)?

UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler can be watched in India on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD at 12:30 AM on the 4th of August.

ALSO READ: Full predictions for UFC on ESPN 5