UFC on Fox 31: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 - Main Event Overview

LEE VS IAQUINTA 2

UFC on FOX 31 takes place this Sunday. The card is main evented by the rematch between Al Iaquinta (ranked 8th) vs Kevin Lee (ranked 4th). The first fight between the two took place in 2014 where Al Iaquinta won by decision.

Since then both fighters have been on their journeys. Kevin Lee after losing moved to Las Vegas to improve his game. The results were soon visible as he submitted Magomed Mustafaev, Michael Chiesa and knocked out Edson Barboza. He got his chance at the UFC Lightweight belt but lost to Tony Ferguson.

Kevin Lee is a powerful man by his build. He is very athletic and has a boxing stance where he uses his left shoulder to protect his chin. A very aggressive fighter, Lee is very good at takedowns and on the ground. His boxing has improved a lot and is very sharp now. The weight cut has been very easy for him this time and he all set to put on a show.

The winner from the first time these two met in the Octagon, Al Iaquinta has been less active compared to Lee. The highlight of his career was when he took the current Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, on one day's notice and took him to 5 rounds.

Al Iaquinta likes to move forward and pushes his opponent back. His takedown defence is very good which will make it interesting to see how Kevin Lee takes him down. Al Iaquinta mixes his combinations and fakes a lot to set up his big punches. On the ground, he has beautiful transitions. The fighter has now matured with a better fight IQ.

Now that both fighters have made weight and faced off, it's time to battle it out. Can Kevin lee avenge his earlier loss or will Al Iaquinta move forward for that lightweight title shot?

