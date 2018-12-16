×
UFC on Fox 31 Results: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2, UFC winners and video highlights

Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
88   //    16 Dec 2018, 09:18 IST

UFC on Fox 31: Al Iaquinta vs. Kevin Lee 2
UFC on Fox 31: Al Iaquinta vs. Kevin Lee 2

UFC on Fox 31 was an exciting event, bringing with it a lot of entertainment. The show was the last one to take place on Fox, with UFC starting a new deal with ESPN in the new year.

The final UFC event on Fox was headlined by none other than the ever-effervescent Kevin Lee, taking on an old rival in Al Iaquinta. The two had faced each other previously when Kevin Lee had been making debut in the Octagon. On that occasion, things had not really gone well for Kevin Lee, with Iaquinta getting the win.

The co-main event of UFC on Fox was none other than Edson Barboza taking on Dan Hooker. Hooker is undefeated since moving to Lightweight Division, with four wins to his name in his last four fights. This is a streak Barboza will be looking to end, as he tries to mount a bigger comeback.

In this article, we will be covering all the action from the main card of UFC on Fox 31. To find out what happened at UFC on Fox 31 read on!

Before heading into the main card, let's take a glance at the UFC on Fox 31 undercard results. 

Preliminary card

Welterweight: Zak Ottow vs. Dwight Grant - Results: Zak Ottow defeated Dwight Grant via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Drakkar Klose - Results: Bobby Green defeated Drakkar Klose via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Joaquim Silva - Results: Joaquim Silva defeated Jared Gordon via KO (Round 3, 2 minutes and 39 seconds)

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Jack Hermansson - Results: Jack Hermansson defeated Gerald Meerschaert via submission (Guillotine Choke, Round 1, 4 minutes and 25 seconds)

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs.Jordan Griffin - Results: Dan Ige defeated Jordan Griffin via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight: Trevor Smith vs. Zak Cummings - Results: Zak Cummings defeated Trevor Smith via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Early Preliminary Card

Light Heavyweight: Adam Milstead vs. Mike Rodriguez - Results: Mike Rodriguez defeated Adam Milstead (2 minutes and 59 seconds)

Heavyweight: Chris de la Rocha vs. Juan Adams - Results: Juan Adams defeated Chris de la Rocha via TKO (3rd round, 58 seconds)

Main Card

#1 Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Charles Oliveira


The first fight of the main card was an open and shut case
The first fight of the main card was an open and shut case

Round 1: From the very first moment, Charles Oliveira went for the submission. He managed to fight down Jim Miller. The master submission expert, added to his extreme record one more time, as the Rear Naked Choke on Miller was too much for the fighter to withstand.

Miller tapped out, and Oliveira picked up his 12th UFC win via submission.

Results: Charles Oliveira defeated Jim Miller via Submission (Rear Naked Choke, 1st Round, 1 minute 15 seconds)

Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
