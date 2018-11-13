UFC/ONE Championship News: Henry Cejudo may move to ONE Championship after title fight with Dillashaw

Prathik John FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 32 // 13 Nov 2018, 09:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Henry Cejudo

What's the story?

UFC flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo, has shown interest and opened the possibility of moving to ONE Championship after his upcoming January 26th, 2019 super fight with T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 233, set to take place in Anaheim, California.

With recent news coming from the UFC about scrapping the 125-pound division, will we see another transfer from UFC to ONE Championship, in Henry Cejudo?

In case you didn't know...

Cejudo last competed in the Octagon against Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson, in a five-round showdown at the UFC 227 co-main event. After five rounds of clinical striking by both fighters, Cejudo was awarded the split decision win that eventually recognized him as the new UFC flyweight champion.

Following the win, Cejudo wasted no time in calling out the winner of the main event bantamweight championship bout between Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw.

With the bantamweight championship belt on the line, Dillashaw once again successfully defended his title by bagging a first-round technical knockout (TKO) victory over arch-rival, Cody Garbrandt. Dillashaw and Cejudo have been eyeing a double-championship bout at a big UFC event, ever since.

With the UFC's intentions of weeding out the flyweight division, we could very well be looking at the last championship bout at the flyweight class, between Cejudo and Dillashaw, on January 26th, 2019, at UFC 233.

Henry Cejudo attempts to land a looping right hand during his championship fight against "Mighty Mouse"!

The heart of the matter

Henry Cejudo has formally signed a 6-fight deal with the UFC, that happens to include his fight with T.J. since the latter is keen on moving down to flyweight for Cejudo's belt.

In a recent interview on the Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Cejudo also expressed his desire to move up to the 135-pound weight class, which could prove to be detrimental for the other contenders in the category.

When asked about his plans to move to ONE Championship, this is what Cejudo had to say:

“Well, I fight this fight, I beat T.J, and if they get rid of the division, I believe the contract is signed at 125 pounds, so there is room there, is what I am saying. I wouldn’t necessarily say (this is my last fight), I love UFC and I love being at home. I’m just saying that if the numbers aren’t played right, possibly, I would have to see the contract or what-not. But I like that people leaving only brings competition to UFC. This is good for us fighters. UFC may not want to hear it but Demetrious and Eddie Alvarez leaving, that gives us negotiations (power). It gives us more room.”

ONE Championship CEO, Chatri Sityodtong also seems excited to have Cejudo join the ONE roster. Here is his take on the possibility of Henry Cejudo joining ONE Championship:

“If it’s really true that UFC is going to close down their flyweight division, then, of course, we will talk to all the top flyweights. I will just say that I love Henry Cejudo, if he becomes a free agent, Henry give me a call.”

What's next?

The transfer of Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez to ONE Championship seems to have broken the seal and initiated other fighters from the UFC to consider a similar move.

Will we see Henry Cejudo move to ONE and eventually fight in a much-awaited trilogy with Demetrious Johnson, that could not come to fruition with the UFC?

Leave your opinions and thoughts in the comments section below.