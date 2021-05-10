UFC Predictions: UFC 262: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler Predictions & Picks

After two weekends with lesser UFC shows, it’s time for another big one as the MMA promotion visits Houston, Texas for UFC 262: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler.

UFC 262’s main event sees the vacant UFC lightweight title on the line as Charles Oliveira faces Michael Chandler, while the undercard is pretty stacked too.

So without further ado, here are the predicted outcomes for UFC 262: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler.

#1 UFC lightweight title: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Will Charles Oliveira win the vacant UFC lightweight title this weekend?

With UFC President Dana White finally accepting former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov’s decision to retire from MMA, we’re crowning a new UFC lightweight champion here.

Is this the best title fight the UFC could’ve made? It’s debatable.

Oliveira, on the back of a lengthy eight-fight win streak, is definitely deserving of a shot.

However, Chandler has fought just once in the UFC. And while he knocked out Dan Hooker impressively and was a former champion in Bellator, it’s a little harder to justify his position.

A better title fight would probably have been Oliveira against Dustin Poirier. But with The Diamond preoccupied with Conor McGregor, the truth is that this works, just about.

So how do the two lightweights match up? Overall, it’s an excellent clash of styles. Both men are aggressive to a fault, have skills in all areas, but neither is the most durable – making it tricky to pick a winner.

The harder hitter is probably Chandler. He’s got the kind of one-shot knockout power that’s impossible to teach. And while we saw it in the UFC against Hooker, he’s also shown it off plenty of times in Bellator too.

However, it could be argued that the more technical striker is Oliveira.

That’s surprising given that he’s got a total of four KO or TKO losses to his name, but Do Bronx has improved dramatically over the years on the feet and now packs a real wallop from all areas, particularly in the clinch.

On the ground, meanwhile, Oliveira – the most prolific submission artist in UFC history with 14 tap-outs to his name – clearly has the advantage, even if Chandler is a good submission fighter in his own right.

The big question, though, is whether Oliveira can get Chandler down. Iron Mike is a four-time NCAA Division I All-American in wrestling and is arguably one of the most credentialed lightweights in UFC history in that area.

It is worth noting, though, that Oliveira’s wrestling has improved dramatically in its own right. Most recently, we saw Do Bronx take down Tony Ferguson with relative ease. He’s also handled the likes of Jim Miller and Nik Lentz in that area too.

Overall, Oliveira ought to be favored in this fight. He’s the more proven fighter at UFC level, a far better submission grappler and is probably the better striker too.

But Do Bronx has been stopped by strikes before and, historically, isn’t the most durable fighter in the 155lbs division. That gives Chandler a big-time puncher’s chance, particularly when you consider how hard he hits.

Add in the fact that Chandler has never been submitted in MMA and it does seem like a trickier fight for Do Bronx than people might initially think.

Despite this, it’s nearly impossible to pick against a fighter who dealt with Tony Ferguson so impressively, and Oliveira has the ability to submit anyone he comes up against. Therefore, the pick is Oliveira via late tapout.

The Pick: Oliveira via fourth-round submission

