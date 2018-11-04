×
UFC/Pro Boxing News: Conor McGregor expresses admiration for Mike Tyson and his marijuana ranch

Prathik John
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
38   //    04 Nov 2018, 01:34 IST

Conor McGregor (left) and Mike Tyson (right)
Conor McGregor (left) and Mike Tyson (right)

What's the story?

Former UFC lightweight champion, and personal brand ambassador of Proper No. Twelve whiskey, Conor McGregor, has shown appreciation and respect to the legendary Mike Tyson, via an Instagram post.

The "Irish Man" and "Iron Mike" did have some differences in the past, but seem to have brushed that aside when the pair met at an "An Evening with Mike Tyson" event, at Dublin on Friday night.

In case you didn't know...

During the match-making days of the "money fight" between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, in late August of 2017, ex-heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson decided to weigh-in on McGregor's realistically minuscule chances of beating the pound-for-pound number one, in a boxing event.

Tyson reportedly called Conor a 'dumbass' to even consider the possibility of beating "Money" Mayweather.

Tyson said the following:

"McGregor is going to get killed in boxing – I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that’s what it’s all about – can the boxer beat the MMA guy? Conor put his dumbass in a position where he’s gonna get knocked out because this guy’s been doing this all his life since he was a baby. Conor can’t kick and grab and stuff so he won’t stand much of a chance."

Conor McGregor, however, was quick to respond to Tyson's comments and had the following to say:

"That's nice Mike, but you're looking at the new Don King here, son. Money is mine."

The heart of the matter

McGregor took fight fans in the city of Dublin by surprise when he attended a special event for Mike Tyson, on Friday night. Conor was heading to "The Helix" and did not shy away from carrying his famous "Proper No. Twelve" whiskey along with him.

On meeting the heavyweight prodigy, Conor showed his respect for Tyson by calling him a 'soldier'. This convinced fans around the world to believe that the beef between these two sporting icons, was indeed over.

View this post on Instagram

I went to see Mike Tyson last night in the Helix, Dublin, Ireland. I love and respect Mike Tyson. And I love the Helix. I won my first World Title here, and also my second. It was good to meet you Mike. You spoke some things about me in the past which I did not like and I was happy to speak to you face to face, put it to bed and have some fun. You are in good spirits and I was happy to see this! I will always have the height of respect for you! Some decisions you have made around your finances I do not agree with. As a fighter you must fight here. The most. And this is a fight that never ends. It is even a fight that we pass on to our next in line. Our blood line. Make sure you stay switched on with those around you at all times. You have good people around you now, I can tell. But stay switched on. Your Marijuana strain that you grow on your own ranch “KO Kush” is really nice. It was an honour to taste it and I wish you and your team all the best with this endeavor. Just remember, if someone tries to rip you. Rip their nose off their face. You are a fighting icon and deserve endless love and respect! And from me, you will always have it! Don’t let anyone take anything from you. You owe nobody nothing. It is you who is owed. Always remember that. I love you Mike! Iron Mike Tyson! Here is an iconic photograph as a gift from me to you, from head photographer at @mcgregorproductions , @ginger_beard_photos

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

In a recent Instagram update by "The Notorious One", Conor said that he felt obliged meeting with Tyson at the Dublin event, by showing his gratitude to the champ. In the post, Conor is noticed appreciating a cannabis strain that Mike Tyson grows in his own ranch, called "KO Kush".

The state of California legalized the use of marijuana for recreational use, on January 1st, 2018. Tyson subsequently took charge with a couple of his business partners, Robert Hickman and Jay Strommen, and California City Mayor, Jennifer Wood, by breaking the ground to set up a "40-acre ranch", to grow his own strain of cannabis.

What's next?

Tyson is currently active with plans for a 'cannabis resort', to be located in the state of California. It is to be situated in the Mojave Desert, about a 110-mile drive from Los Angeles.

With Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve whiskey and Mike Tyson's 'KO Kush' hitting the markets in states where marijuana is legal, will we see a business collaboration of sorts between these two giant personalities?

Leave your thoughts and comments below!

Prathik John
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Prathik is an ardent follower and practitioner of the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. He shows a great inclination towards various disciplines of Martial Arts such as Boxing, Muay Thai, Kick-Boxing, Jiu-Jitsu and Wrestling. His other interests include familiarizing the general community with health and fitness trends. He can be reached on prathik199717@gmail.com
