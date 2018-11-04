UFC/Pro Boxing News: Conor McGregor expresses admiration for Mike Tyson and his marijuana ranch

Prathik John FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 38 // 04 Nov 2018, 01:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor (left) and Mike Tyson (right)

What's the story?

Former UFC lightweight champion, and personal brand ambassador of Proper No. Twelve whiskey, Conor McGregor, has shown appreciation and respect to the legendary Mike Tyson, via an Instagram post.

The "Irish Man" and "Iron Mike" did have some differences in the past, but seem to have brushed that aside when the pair met at an "An Evening with Mike Tyson" event, at Dublin on Friday night.

In case you didn't know...

During the match-making days of the "money fight" between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, in late August of 2017, ex-heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson decided to weigh-in on McGregor's realistically minuscule chances of beating the pound-for-pound number one, in a boxing event.

Tyson reportedly called Conor a 'dumbass' to even consider the possibility of beating "Money" Mayweather.

Tyson said the following:

"McGregor is going to get killed in boxing – I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that’s what it’s all about – can the boxer beat the MMA guy? Conor put his dumbass in a position where he’s gonna get knocked out because this guy’s been doing this all his life since he was a baby. Conor can’t kick and grab and stuff so he won’t stand much of a chance."

Conor McGregor, however, was quick to respond to Tyson's comments and had the following to say:

"That's nice Mike, but you're looking at the new Don King here, son. Money is mine."

The heart of the matter

McGregor took fight fans in the city of Dublin by surprise when he attended a special event for Mike Tyson, on Friday night. Conor was heading to "The Helix" and did not shy away from carrying his famous "Proper No. Twelve" whiskey along with him.

On meeting the heavyweight prodigy, Conor showed his respect for Tyson by calling him a 'soldier'. This convinced fans around the world to believe that the beef between these two sporting icons, was indeed over.

In a recent Instagram update by "The Notorious One", Conor said that he felt obliged meeting with Tyson at the Dublin event, by showing his gratitude to the champ. In the post, Conor is noticed appreciating a cannabis strain that Mike Tyson grows in his own ranch, called "KO Kush".

The state of California legalized the use of marijuana for recreational use, on January 1st, 2018. Tyson subsequently took charge with a couple of his business partners, Robert Hickman and Jay Strommen, and California City Mayor, Jennifer Wood, by breaking the ground to set up a "40-acre ranch", to grow his own strain of cannabis.

What's next?

Tyson is currently active with plans for a 'cannabis resort', to be located in the state of California. It is to be situated in the Mojave Desert, about a 110-mile drive from Los Angeles.

With Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve whiskey and Mike Tyson's 'KO Kush' hitting the markets in states where marijuana is legal, will we see a business collaboration of sorts between these two giant personalities?

Leave your thoughts and comments below!