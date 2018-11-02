UFC/Pro Boxing News: Khabib Nurmagomedov offers Floyd Mayweather a two-fight deal

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to make history with Floyd Mayweather

What's the story?

Current UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nuramgomedov, seems to be heavily interested in a historic Boxing match against the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather, however, in a recent turn of shocking events, Nuramgomedov has suggested the pair compete in not one but two fights, with one being under the MMA ruleset.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov scored the biggest win of his Professional MMA career when he defeated former two-division UFC Champion, Conor McGregor, via fourth-round submission to retain the UFC Lightweight Championship.

After his UFC 229 success, Nurmagomedov has seemingly challenged veteran Boxer Floyd Mayweather to a Professional Boxing bout, despite the latter confirming his retirement after his last win over Conor McGregor last year.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with beIN Sports, UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov had an interesting proposition for Floyd Mayweather, claiming that the pair should apparently face-off against each other not once but twice.

According to Khabib, he feels that the only way to please the fans will be to make sure that both he and Mayweather square-off first inside the Boxing ring and then shift their focus towards a potential MMA bout in the future. (H/T: The Sun)

“If we make a bilateral agreement with Floyd Mayweather, the fans will be pleased. The first match in the ring and the second in the cage, then this would be real. I want to test myself in boxing once, that's fair."

Mayweather, who in the past has hinted towards a potential jump to the world of Mixed Martial Arts in order to square-off in a rematch against Conor McGregor, has seemingly been preparing for an MMA debut.

What's next?

As of right now, a potential fight between Khabib and Mayweather is yet to be confirmed, regardless of all the talks between the pair. However, if Mayweather is indeed to jump ship to MMA, then we're pretty sure of the fact that his rival Conor McGregor would want the first shot at him inside the cage.