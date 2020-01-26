UFC Raleigh live gate numbers revealed

26 Jan 2020, 13:28 IST

Curtis Blaydes defeats Junior dos Santos

The Saturday night event of UFC on ESPN+ 24 drew a significant number in live attendance.

The event took place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 25, headlined by Junior dos Santos and Curtis Blaydes. The figures were revealed by UFC officials following the conclusion of the fights. MMA Junkie reported on it.

UFC Raleigh live gate numbers

According to the statement released, UFC on ESPN+ 24 drew a total of 14,533 fans and collected a sum of $1,303,320.

The large crowd did not go home disappointed, as the card of the night produced some impressive and some unexpected results. The main event saw the #3 and #4 ranked Heavyweight contenders fight it out in the Octagon.

Curtis Blaydes started out slow, allowing Junior dos Santos to successfully execute his takedown strategies. But after getting some important corner advice at the end of the first round, things took a turn. Blaydes was told to start trading punches and therefore go off-track from the usual tactics, which eventually presented him with an opportunity to finish JDS and he took it 1:06 minutes into the second round.

Take a look at the knockout below:

Among other interesting fights of the night, Michael Chiesa defeated former Champion Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event via unanimous decision, Angela Hill beat Hannah Cifers via TKO, Jamahal Hill outdid Darko Stosic via unanimous decision.