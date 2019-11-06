UFC Rankings: Every UFC 244 fighter ranked after the event - Kevin Lee climbs the ladder; Nate Diaz slides down

Masvidal and Diaz in action at UFC 244.

Every UFC fighter spends their time in the company trying to work their way up the ladder until they can reach the position that they were aiming for. This is true for each and every competitor.

One way their status in the company is measured is through their position on the UFC rankings. The fighters are ranked on the basis of their performance and they try and move up the list to get to the position of a Champion. The rankings change on the basis of their performance after every event.

Last weekend, the fighters performed in one of the hottest cards of the year, UFC 244. Following the card, the rankings have changed yet again. In this article, we are going to take a look at how every UFC 244 fighter is ranked after the event. Other fighters, who had no performances over the weekend had their rankings change as well, so we will mention them.

Without any further ado, let's get into it.

Women's Bantamweight:

UFC Bantamweight Champion: Amanda Nunes.

There were no fights for the Women's Bantamweight division at UFC 244 and thus, there were no changes in the rankings for the division.

UFC Women's Flyweight Division

Kaitlyn Chookagian might have a title fight waiting for her next.

In the Women's Flyweight Division, Kaitlyn Chookagian faced Jennifer Maia and was able to defeat her. Both women retained their spot at #1 and #5, respectively. Lower down the table, Lauren Murphy rose to #8, while Roxanne Modafferi sank to #9.

UFC Women's Strawweight Division

UFC Women's Strawweight Champion: Zhang Weili.

Much like the Women's Bantamweight division, the Women's Strawweight division did not see any real changes take place as there were no fights scheduled for them. Zhang Weili remains the Champion of the division.

Continue reading as we move on to the next division.

