UFC Rankings Update: Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets disappointing news despite recent win
UFC recently wrapped up Fight Night 161 that saw Joanna Jedrzejczyk get a big unanimous decision victory over Michelle Waterson at the end of the five-round fight.
The card also featured a big upset as Cub Swanson ended the undefeated streak of Kron Gracie in the co-main event of the evening.
Ranked #5 before the fight, Joanna's win was expected to give her a push up the rankings, however, the former Women's Strawweight Champion just gained one spot to go up to #4.
Despite the loss, Waterson didn't slide down the rankings and is currently tied at #7.
Elsewhere in the Women's Strawweight division, Amanda Ribas entered the top 15 after her win over Mackenzie Dern.
In the Flyweight division, Brandon Moreno, Kai Kara France and Rogerio Bontorin jumped a few spots as well.
Given below are the updated rankings of the divisions that changed.
Women's Strawweight Champion: Weili Zhang
- 1. Jessica Andrade
- 2. Rose Namajunas
- 3. Tatiana Suarez
- 4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk +1
- 5. Nina Ansaroff -1
- 6. Claudia Gadelha
- 7. Carla Esparza +1 (T)
- 7. Michelle Waterson (T)
- 9. Marina Rodriguez
- 10. Cynthia Calvillo
- 11. Alexa Grasso
- 12. Felice Herrig
- 13. Tecia Torres
- 14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
- 15 .Amanda Ribas *NR
Flyweight Champion: Henry Cejudo
- 1. Joseph Benavidez
- 2. Jussier Formiga
- 3. Deiveson Figueiredo
- 4. Alexandre Pantoja
- 5. Sergio Pettis
- 6. Brandon Moreno +1
- 7. (T) Kai Kara France +2
- 7. (T) Rogerio Bontorin +1
- 9. Tim Elliott -3
- 10. Matt Schnell
- 11. Jordan Espinosa
- 12. Alex Perez
- 13. Askar Askarov
- 14. Ryan Benoit
- 15. Mark De La Rosa
Daniel Cormier moved back into the top 5 in the P4P rankings. Here's how the updated pound-for-pound rankings look:
Pound-for-pound
- 1. Jon Jones
- 2. Khabib Nurmagomedov
- 3. Henry Cejudo
- 4. Stipe Miocic
- 5. (T) Amanda Nunes
- 5. (T) Daniel Cormier +1
- 7. Max Holloway
- 8. Israel Adesanya
- 9. Tony Ferguson +1
- 10. Kamaru Usman -1
- 11. Valentina Shevchenko
- 12. Conor McGregor
- 13. Dustin Poirier
- 14. Robert Whittaker
- 15. Tyron Woodley
UFC's next event will take place on Friday at the TD Garden in Boston Massachusetts. Chris Weidman will make his Light Heavyweight debut against the undefeated Dominick Reyes in the main event.
Stay updated on all the changes in the UFC Rankings, UFC News and Rumors here at Sportskeeda.
Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!