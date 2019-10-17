UFC Rankings Update: Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets disappointing news despite recent win

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 // 17 Oct 2019, 20:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

UFC recently wrapped up Fight Night 161 that saw Joanna Jedrzejczyk get a big unanimous decision victory over Michelle Waterson at the end of the five-round fight.

The card also featured a big upset as Cub Swanson ended the undefeated streak of Kron Gracie in the co-main event of the evening.

Ranked #5 before the fight, Joanna's win was expected to give her a push up the rankings, however, the former Women's Strawweight Champion just gained one spot to go up to #4.

Despite the loss, Waterson didn't slide down the rankings and is currently tied at #7.

Elsewhere in the Women's Strawweight division, Amanda Ribas entered the top 15 after her win over Mackenzie Dern.

In the Flyweight division, Brandon Moreno, Kai Kara France and Rogerio Bontorin jumped a few spots as well.

Given below are the updated rankings of the divisions that changed.

Women's Strawweight Champion: Weili Zhang

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk +1

5. Nina Ansaroff -1

6. Claudia Gadelha

7. Carla Esparza +1 (T)

7. Michelle Waterson (T)

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Cynthia Calvillo

11. Alexa Grasso

12. Felice Herrig

13. Tecia Torres

14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

15 .Amanda Ribas *NR

Flyweight Champion: Henry Cejudo

1. Joseph Benavidez

2. Jussier Formiga

3. Deiveson Figueiredo

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Sergio Pettis

6. Brandon Moreno +1

7. (T) Kai Kara France +2

7. (T) Rogerio Bontorin +1

9. Tim Elliott -3

10. Matt Schnell

11. Jordan Espinosa

12. Alex Perez

13. Askar Askarov

14. Ryan Benoit

15. Mark De La Rosa

Advertisement

Daniel Cormier moved back into the top 5 in the P4P rankings. Here's how the updated pound-for-pound rankings look:

Pound-for-pound

1. Jon Jones

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Stipe Miocic

5. (T) Amanda Nunes

5. (T) Daniel Cormier +1

7. Max Holloway

8. Israel Adesanya

9. Tony Ferguson +1

10. Kamaru Usman -1

11. Valentina Shevchenko

12. Conor McGregor

13. Dustin Poirier

14. Robert Whittaker

15. Tyron Woodley

UFC's next event will take place on Friday at the TD Garden in Boston Massachusetts. Chris Weidman will make his Light Heavyweight debut against the undefeated Dominick Reyes in the main event.

Stay updated on all the changes in the UFC Rankings, UFC News and Rumors here at Sportskeeda.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!