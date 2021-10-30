UFC referee Vyacheslav Kiselevhas has been banned from officiating other fights at UFC 267

UFC 267 featured one of the most controversial refereeing performances in recent memory. Referee Vyacheslav Kielevhas refused to step in and stop Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos from repeatedly teeing off on Benout Saint-Denis.

Kielevhas also made the decision to take a point off Zaelski dos Santos after he landed a single accidental groin strike. The apparent incompetency even drew the ire and outrage of the UFC commentary team, with Daniel Cormier being especially vocal.

It has since been reported that Kiselevhas has been relieved of his officiating duties for the rest of the night. MMA journalist Adam Martin has revealed that UFC commentator Jon Anik announced that the referee will no longer be apart of the officiating staff:

The report from Martin went as follows:

"Jon Anik just announced that referee Vyacheslav Kiselevhas been pulled from his final officiating assignments on the #UFC267 card."

Adam Martin @MMAdamMartin Jon Anik just announced that referee Vyacheslav Kiselevhas been pulled from his final officiating assignments on the #UFC267 card. Jon Anik just announced that referee Vyacheslav Kiselevhas been pulled from his final officiating assignments on the #UFC267 card.

Who else is officiating UFC 267?

Fans will be glad to know that veteran UFC referee Jason Herzog will be officiating throughout the event. Jon Anik recently announced on commentary that Herzog will be the official in charge of UFC 267's co-main event between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen.

The commentary team also noted that Mark Goddard is in attendance and was equally disgusted at the events that transpired around the Zaleski dos Santos fight. Goddard has already officiated Lerone Murphy's win over Makwan Amirkhani, and appears to be set to cover the main event as well.

It remains to be seen who will take Vyacheslav Kiselevhas' place for the rest of the card. With such experienced referees as Herzog and Goddard in attendance, it appears that UFC 267 is in good hands.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Jack Cunningham