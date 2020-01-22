UFC releases updates in rankings and 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor is making a lot of noise

McGregor v Cerrone

Conor McGregor is back and how! The Irishman destroyed UFC veteran Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone within 40 seconds of the first round when the pair met last Saturday in the main event of UFC 246 and McGregor mania is officially back in business.

Following his massive comeback, the UFC has released the latest updates in the rankings and the Irishman is well and truly making noise in the pound-for-pound, lightweight and welterweight rankings.

McGregor has climbed two spots up to 11th place in the pound-for-pound rankings, and one spot up to 3rd place in the lightweight rankings, replacing Justin Gaethje. Since the fight against Cowboy was fought at welterweight, 'The Notorious One' has officially entered into the welterweight rankings at 14.

It is being touted that McGregor will face reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on his next outing inside the Octagon. UFC President Dana White recently spoke about the same at a press conference.

"Conor wants Khabib. Conor always has a lot of options. He wants Khabib, that's the fight he wants, and we'll see what happens. I think Khabib makes sense, too."

The Irishman on his part sounded confident and stated that he is willing to take on anyone in both the welterweight and the welterweight divisions.

"I like this weight division. I feel really good. God willing, I came out of here unscathed, I'm in shape. I don't believe I'm there yet, though. I've still got work to do to get back to where I was. I'm going to party tonight and spend time with my family and then get back into the gym and train. Anyone of these mouthy fools can get it. All of them. Every single one of them, it doesn't matter. I'm back and I'm ready."