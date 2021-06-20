UFC reportedly prevented Nate Diaz from boxing on the same card as Anderson Silva

The 'Tribute to the Kings' event headlined by MMA legend Anderson Silva and former WBC middleweight titleholder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. went down on Saturday, June 19, at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Promoted by Borizteca Boxing and Toscano Promotions and produced by Global Sports Streaming, the event also featured veteran boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. against Hector Camacho Jr. in the last boxing match of his career.

As per reports, the promoters of the event wanted to get UFC rebels, Nick and Nate Diaz, to feature on the night's card as well. MMA Fighting's Damon Martin tweeted a report on the matter, stating that the younger Diaz brother was interested in the opportunity, but it could not happen because of the UFC's intervention.

The promoters remain interested in making MMA vs. boxing crossover fights in the near future.

Nate Diaz last competed in the recently concluded UFC 263 that took place on June 12 in Glendale, Arizona. He dropped the decision in a non-title, non-main-event five-rounder bout against Leon Edwards, but won the hearts of the fans as usual.

The Stockton native, who has endeared himself to a very loyal fanbase for his unique, carefree, rebellious persona, ended the fight in an explosive flurry after losing all but the last minute of the bout. Even after getting a chance to possibly finish the fight following a partial Stockton Slap and left hook that rocked Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz chose to point at his opponent and laugh instead.

Anderson Silva defeats Julio Cesar Chavez in a dominant manner

In the main event of the card, Anderson Silva made a successful return to professional boxing after more than a decade and a half. The former UFC middleweight champion defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision (75-77, 77-75, and 77-75) at the end of eight rounds.

After holding his own against Julio Cesar Chavez for the first couple of rounds, Anderson Silva brought out the vintage 'Spider' moves towards the end of the third round, taunting his opponent and picking up the pace of the fight. The Brazilian ended the fight in dominant and explosive fashion, earning the second win in professional boxing out of three matches.

Chavez Jr. missed weight for the bout on Friday by a little more than two pounds, for which he had to forfeit $100,000 of his fight purse to Anderson Silva, who was right on weight at 182 pounds.

