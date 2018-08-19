UFC: Road to being "Double Champ!"

Prathik John FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 58 // 19 Aug 2018, 23:13 IST

Henry Cejudo landing a ferocious body kick on "Mighty Mouse" on the night of UFC 227!

On August 4th, 2018, Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson, lost his Flyweight title to rival Henry Cejudo, in the co-main event of UFC 227. Post the win, Cejudo threw an open challenge to the winner of the main event fight between Bantamweight titleholder, T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt.

Dillashaw went on to successfully defend his title against Garbrandt, with an early first-round knockout. Following this fight, a potential double-championship bout was up for grabs for both Dillashaw and Cejudo.

The MMA community, however, wasn't all too impressed with this fight happening up-next. With 11 consecutive title defenses in the 125-pound weight category, ideally, "Mighty Mouse" should be granted another shot at the title, with current champion, Henry Cejudo. But, in a recent interview on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Demetrious Johnson expressed what he thought of the situation. Here is what he had to say:

“If that’s what they want to do, let them do it, you know? I think I read somewhere TJ said when he was weight-cutting he hit 133, so if he wants to do it, have him do it. I don’t think there’s nothing wrong with it at all. Let them do what they wanna do, dawg. That’s them.”

Meanwhile, both current champions from both divisions went face-to-face in an interview with TMZ Sports. Here are a few words exchanged between the two:

This lack of pressure from "Mighty Mouse", leaves this next fight, open for speculation. Both fighters, Cejudo and Dillashaw, seem to want the fight regardless of who has to move up or down their respective weight classes. With Dillashaw currently fighting in the 135-pound category, and Cejudo in 125, it will be interesting for fight fans to see who will be going that extra mile, to fight at either weight class.

Although Demetrious Johnson isn't pushing for a rematch, here is what Henry Cejudo had to say about a possible rematch with the ex-champion, and also, about him moving up the weight class to fight Dillashaw:

“Absolutely, and I want to talk to the UFC about (an immediate rematch). “(Johnson) would deserve it. T.J. has always thought about going down, and I’m saying, ‘Hey, it’s no more D.J. It’s Henry Cejudo, and I want to go up.’ Let’s do it – 135 pounds. I’m willing to challenge the champ.”

There exists a trend in the UFC roster currently. The trend of having two championship belts, simultaneously. This trend began with Conor McGregor beating Jose Aldo to become the Featherweight and Lightweight champion. And has now moved on to Daniel Cormier, who is the Light-Heavyweight, and Heavyweight champion of the world, after beating Stipe Miocic.

Will we see a third, double-champion soon? Will this fight come to fruition?

If so, which current champion among the two (Cejudo and Dillashaw), do you think has the edge?

Let's go fight fans! Leave your comments below!