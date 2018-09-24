UFC Rumor Mill: McGregor vs Khabib Commentary team possibly revealed

Who will be the commentator at Khabib vs. McGregor?

What’s the story?

Veteran MMA reporter Damon Martin has revealed that former UFC fighter turned analyst, Dominick Cruz will join Joe Rogan and John Anik in the commentary booth for the UFC 229 card headed by the Irish superstar Conor McGregor and the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dominick Cruz says he'll be calling the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor so sounds like it will be Cruz, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik in the booth that night.#UFC229 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 23, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov recently addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York. The UFC Boss announced after the presser that, McGregor has signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC. The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting Squad lead by Khabib. They will face each other on October 6th, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas.

This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time. Conor McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate the Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov after he assaulted Artem Labov.

The heart of the matter

UFC’s funniest man, Joe Rogan, and pound for pound best play by play commentator Jon Anik may miss their partner in crime, the undefeated heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier (DC) for the upcoming UFC 229 event. DC is longtime friend and training partner of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and is very likely to corner him during his big day.

The Dream Team

The speculation about DC's presence in the commentary booth has been a major topic for debate among fans since the UFC 229 headliner was declared. Now that Dominick Cruz has validated his role on the UFC 229 card as a commentator, DC will be for sure cornering his teammate on the fight night. Dominick Cruz is highly respected for his fight breakdowns and analysis and usually only work on the UFC events in Europe.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on the 6th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.