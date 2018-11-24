Daniel Cormier Rumor Mill: UFC Heavyweight Title Contender to be decided at UFC Fight Night 141?

UFC 230 Cormier v Lewis

What's the story?

At UFC Fight Night 141: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2, Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou will face each other for the second time in their careers. In the lead-up to the fight, there has been rampant speculation that the winner of the fight will have implications in the Title picture.

Could this mean that Daniel Cormier may have options for his eventual defence of the UFC Heavyweight Championship?

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Cormier is the current UFC Heavyweight Champion. He recently defeated Derrick Lewis at UFC 230.

Cormier announced that he had set a hard date on the 20th of March in 2019 when he would retire from the UFC. In the last fight of his Mixed Martial Arts career, he was supposed to face none other than the 'Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar.

However, since then developments in the WWE might mean that Lesnar will not be able to join UFC as soon as that. This could have left Cormier without a title contender before his retirement, although there have been rumours of a Jon Jones rematch.

The heart of the matter

The latest in the saga of Daniel Cormier's last opponent comes at UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing. On an otherwise local card, the headliner puts together two of the top 5 Heavyweights in UFC.

As such, this is the perfect opportunity to find a title contender for Cormier. Not only will the winner of such a bout be deserving of a title shot, but they will also be in line for a shot.

If the Lesnar or the Jones fight does not happen, and rumours of Stipe Miocic getting ready for a separate fight, the winner of the bout at UFC Fight Night 141 would be the obvious choice for an opponent.

What's next?

At the moment the entire situation is up in the air and nothing is confirmed. All concerns could be put to rest if Lesnar simply came to the UFC to fight Cormier.

Till then, the main event at UFC Fight Night 141 has never been more important.