UFC Rumors: UFC 232 could see UFC unveil something big

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 48 // 19 Dec 2018, 17:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC Press Conference Puerto Rico

What's the story?

UFC has sent out a cryptic Tweet and a similarly cryptic Instagram post.

Both ended with the date, "12.29.18" indicating whatever is to be revealed will be revealed on the date of the UFC 232 pay-per-view event. Both the Tweet and the post have seen speculation run rampant in the media as well as among the fans.

Several fighters and their camps have also come forward to say what they thought of the posts.

Thanks to Bloody Elbow for the heads up!

In case you didn't know...

The Instagram post contained a short video of gold and diamond decorations. The video came to an end with just the numbers, 12.29.18.

The Tweet was similarly cryptic, but it revealed even more, and this time with Gold and Diamond Designs as well as UFC World Champion on it, on top of what appeared to be black leather.

The heart of the matter

While the fans have speculated a lot, Jon Jones and other fighters have responded to this.

Jon Jones said on Instagram, "Tell me that’s not what I think it is."

Both his manager and his coach replied, saying “And it’s all yours,” and “Let’s add a few to your collection,”. This obviously implies that like the fans, they too think that the designs are for the belt.

Michael Bisping went on to reveal even more on his Believe You Me podcast.

"I know they were talking about bringing out new belts, a new designed belt. And they’re going to have, for every country that has won a belt, their flag would be on the belt, represented.”

What's next?

If these are indeed new belt designs from UFC, they will be revealed on the date of UFC 232: Gustaffson vs. Jones. The UFC has been using the same belt design since 2004, and this new belt would totally revamp their current titles.

Advertisement