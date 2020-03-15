UFC shows could be in danger with NAC revoking all combat sports licenses after emergency meeting

Dana White

The Nevada Athletic Commission held an emergency meeting this Saturday and revoked all licenses for combat sports according to a report by MMA Junkie. This comes after UFC announced that they intended to hold their 28th March and 11th April cards in the Apex Facility in Las Vegas, behind closed doors. The events were set to take place in Columbus and Portland respectively originally but after bans on large gatherings, they had planned to make changes.

Now, with the coronavirus appearing to be a bigger problem than was originally estimated, these events are in danger. The Saturday meeting also decided that the NAC would be revisiting the issue yet again on 25th March, as the decision is a temporary one.

Thus, given the dates of the future UFC events, this does not directly affect them yet, but if they decide to keep the ban in place, UFC could have to change their plans yet again. On the other hand, this time the UFC might actually be forced to cancel the event if the situation is bad enough.

Bob Bennett, the executive director of the NAC, released a statement to ESPN on the matter.

“I’ve been in constant contact with a litany of doctors and medical professionals and am intimately familiar with most professional and amateur sports events being suspended at this point in time for an undetermined period. I will continue to collect information and speak with various medical experts and be prepared to provide the information to the chairman and commissioners on March 25.”

Dana White recently revealed his intentions of keeping the sport going, whereas all other sports have mostly been canceled for the foreseeable future until the situation improves.

Meanwhile, UFC Brasilia took place as the first UFC event after the outbreak of the coronavirus without a live crowd present.