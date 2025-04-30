UFC star arrested again, Khamzat Chimaev and Belal Muhammad trade shots online, Din Thomas talks Tom Aspinall's next fight: MMA News Roundup

A UFC middleweight recently found himself in legal boiling water for the 14th time since 2014 after getting arrested on multiple charges earlier this week. Elsewhere, Khamzat Chimaev and Belal Muhammad traded shots online after the latter teased a potential fight between them.

UFC star Sedriques Dumas arrested on charges including misdemeanor battery

UFC middleweight Sedriques Dumas was arrested earlier this week for the 14th time since 2014 on charges including felony home invasion robbery without a firearm, felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor drug equipment possession and or use.

Online records show that Dumas is being held at the Escambia County facility and was presented before Judge Kristina Denise Lightel on Tuesday. His bond has been set at $558,500. He's now set for a pretrial hearing on May 6, with an arraignment scheduled for May 23.

Khamzat Chimaev and Belal Muhammad trade shots online

Khamzat Chimaev recently called Belal Muhammad a "pony" and the reigning UFC welterweight champion responded. After previewing a potential fight against Chimaev, it appears Muhammad irked the Chechen-born grappling savant.

In an X post, Chimaev lambasted Muhammad by comparing him to a pony and wrote:

"Where are you going pony?" [Translated via: X]

In response, 'Remember The Name' shared a picture of himself wearing a t-shirt with the graphics of him facing off against Chimaev and wrote:

"Goin' to middleweight."

Din Thomas believes Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane will headline UFC 317

Din Thomas believes he knows what's next for Tom Aspinall. The UFC analyst recently opened up about the Englishman's next fight and claimed he's willing to bet money that he faces Ciryl Gane in the UFC 317 headliner.

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn, Thomas laid out his thoughts on Aspinall's next outing and said:

''If I had to put my money on it, I think they convince Tom Aspinall to fight Ciryl Gane. We're two months out [from UFC 317], and I think they'll throw a number. Tom wants to fight, and he'll be like, 'All right, I'll fight.' Then they'll throw a number at Ciryl Gane. It won't be ideal for him, but they'll throw a number he can't refuse, and he'll have to take it, and I think it makes more sense that way.''

