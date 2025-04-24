Belal Muhammad keen on Khamzat Chimaev clash at middleweight, shares bold preview of potential fight

Khamzat Chimaev is regarded as one of the top contenders in the UFC middleweight division. Recently, Belal Muhammad weighed in on a possible fight against the Chechen fighter and discussed how the matchup would unfold.

In an interview with Submission Radio, 'Remember The Name' expressed his ongoing interest in facing 'Borz', which dates back to when Chimaev competed in the 170-pound weight class, and said:

"I've called out Khamzat [Chimaev] when he was 170 [pound weight class]. Like that was one of those fights that I was always looking for. I'm always looking for the toughest challenge, the best fight... Stylistically, I think I match up very well with him and a guy like him."

He added:

"He [Chimaev] goes so hard in the first round and comes out like a freaking missile... It's a lot of guys that can't get through it, it's hard. But for me, it's just taking him to the later rounds, and then you start picking it up in the later rounds, start drowning him in the later rounds, and then we see where he's at in the fourth and fifth round."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (16:04)

After making his UFC debut in the middleweight division, Chimaev also competed in the welterweight division three times. In those fights, 'Borz' defeated Rhys McKee, Li Jingliang, and Gilbert Burns.

Caio Borralho calls out Khamzat Chimaev for an interim title fight

Following Khamzat Chimaev's victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, frequent reports were linking him to a championship fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 317.

However, as rumors about 'Stillknocks' sustaining an injury surfaced, rising middleweight prospect Caio Borralho saw an opportunity for a significant matchup. Consequently, the Brazilian called out Chimaev for an interim UFC middleweight title fight through his X handle and said:

"This time is real my brother! No more helping to fight Nate, just real fight now! Let’s do it! ME vs YOU for the Interim Middleweight belt"

Check out Caio Borralho's post below:

Expand Tweet

