  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC star predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev, Ilia Topuria eyes boxing debut, Tom Aspinall previews Ciryl Gane fight: MMA News Roundup

UFC star predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev, Ilia Topuria eyes boxing debut, Tom Aspinall previews Ciryl Gane fight: MMA News Roundup

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 24, 2025 11:36 GMT
Tom Aspinall talks about his next fight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Tom Aspinall talks about his next fight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Shara Magomedov recently shared his prediction for the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 319 next month. Elsewhere, Ilia Topuria expressed a keen interest in making his professional boxing debut, while Tom Aspinall outlined his plans for Ciryl Gane at UFC 321.

Ad

Catch up on all the latest developments in combat sports with Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup.

Shara Magomedov shares ice-cold prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Shara Magomedov recently shared his two cents on the Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title clash at UFC 319 next month. The striking maestro believes du Plessis stands no chance against Chimaev and even vowed to take a moment of silence for the aftermath of their fight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking at the UFC Abu Dhabi media day ahead of his fight against Marc-Andre Barriault this weekend, Magomedov fielded a question asking for his take on the middleweight title fight next month and said:

"As I said before, Dricus is in very good, strong hands in this fight and we will make sure to remember his name with two seconds of silence."
Ad
Ad

Ilia Topuria wants to face the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Ilia Topuria is keen on taking inspiration from Conor McGregor and making his professional boxing debut against the winner of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match.

During a live stream with the NELK Boys, the reigning UFC lightweight king expressed his eagerness to step inside the squared circle and said:

Ad
"It doesn't matter even if I have fights [left] in the UFC, you can always ask them to let you do boxing. They did it with Conor, why not with me? I would love to go to boxing. I would love to go up against the winner of Canelo and Crawford. Canelo because he was my idol, always respectful to everyone. I have to try, why not?"
Ad
Ad

Tom Aspinall wants to end Ciryl Gane's title shot opportunities for good at UFC 321

Tom Aspinall recently opened up about his upcoming title fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 and claimed he's looking to make the Frenchman's third title shot his last.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion detailed his goal for the Gane fight and said:

Ad
"This is the fourth time that we've been matched up together. Me and Ciryl got into the UFC around about the same time... Now we are matched up, on the 25th of October, Abu Dhabi. Me and Ciryl, the fourth attempt is here, and this is Ciryl's third title shot. So, we are going to try and get rid of Ciryl Gane from the title picture for good."
Ad

He continued:

"We both have a niche style for heavyweights. We don't fight like heavyweights, both of us. So, this could be the fastest, the best-moving heavyweight fight that anybody's ever seen. We're both great movers, we're both light on our feet, we're both elusive, so, this is going to be great." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Ad

Watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications