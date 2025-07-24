UFC star predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev, Ilia Topuria eyes boxing debut, Tom Aspinall previews Ciryl Gane fight: MMA News Roundup

Shara Magomedov recently shared his prediction for the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 319 next month. Elsewhere, Ilia Topuria expressed a keen interest in making his professional boxing debut, while Tom Aspinall outlined his plans for Ciryl Gane at UFC 321.Catch up on all the latest developments in combat sports with Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup.Shara Magomedov shares ice-cold prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat ChimaevShara Magomedov recently shared his two cents on the Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title clash at UFC 319 next month. The striking maestro believes du Plessis stands no chance against Chimaev and even vowed to take a moment of silence for the aftermath of their fight.Speaking at the UFC Abu Dhabi media day ahead of his fight against Marc-Andre Barriault this weekend, Magomedov fielded a question asking for his take on the middleweight title fight next month and said:&quot;As I said before, Dricus is in very good, strong hands in this fight and we will make sure to remember his name with two seconds of silence.&quot;Ilia Topuria wants to face the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence CrawfordIlia Topuria is keen on taking inspiration from Conor McGregor and making his professional boxing debut against the winner of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match.During a live stream with the NELK Boys, the reigning UFC lightweight king expressed his eagerness to step inside the squared circle and said:&quot;It doesn't matter even if I have fights [left] in the UFC, you can always ask them to let you do boxing. They did it with Conor, why not with me? I would love to go to boxing. I would love to go up against the winner of Canelo and Crawford. Canelo because he was my idol, always respectful to everyone. I have to try, why not?&quot;Tom Aspinall wants to end Ciryl Gane's title shot opportunities for good at UFC 321Tom Aspinall recently opened up about his upcoming title fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 and claimed he's looking to make the Frenchman's third title shot his last.In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion detailed his goal for the Gane fight and said:&quot;This is the fourth time that we've been matched up together. Me and Ciryl got into the UFC around about the same time... Now we are matched up, on the 25th of October, Abu Dhabi. Me and Ciryl, the fourth attempt is here, and this is Ciryl's third title shot. So, we are going to try and get rid of Ciryl Gane from the title picture for good.&quot;He continued:&quot;We both have a niche style for heavyweights. We don't fight like heavyweights, both of us. So, this could be the fastest, the best-moving heavyweight fight that anybody's ever seen. We're both great movers, we're both light on our feet, we're both elusive, so, this is going to be great.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]Watch the full video below: