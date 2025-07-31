  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC star predicts Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane, Dricus du Plessis lauds Ilia Topuria, Sean Brady calls out Shavkat Rakhmonov: MMA News Roundup

UFC star predicts Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane, Dricus du Plessis lauds Ilia Topuria, Sean Brady calls out Shavkat Rakhmonov: MMA News Roundup

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 31, 2025 13:30 GMT
Dricus du Plessis (right) lauds Ilia Topuria
Dricus du Plessis (right) lauds Ilia Topuria's (left) UFC achievements. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida recently shared his prediction for the Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane fight. Elsewhere, Dricus du Plessis heaped praise on Ilia Topuria, while Sean Brady issued a callout for Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Ad

Catch up on all the latest developments in combat sports with Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup.

Jailton Almeida predicts Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 321

Jailton Almeida recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight title fight. The clash will headline the UFC 321 event in October.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Almeida boldly predicted a win for Aspinall and questioned Gane's mindset, saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I’m pretty sure that Aspinall beats Gane. It seems like Gane has other priorities in his life right now. Once you’re fighting at this level there can’t be no other priority. If you’re fighting at this level, if you’re fighting for the heavyweight crown of the UFC, you have to be all in, and it doesn’t seem like that’s the case for Gane right now."
Ad

He continued:

"I get it that he’s taking it because who’s not going to take another title fight for the heavyweight belt? But I think his priorities are in a different place now.” [via Translator]
Ad

Dricus du Plessis lauds Ilia Topuria's mercurial rise in the UFC

Dricus du Plessis recently heaped praise on Ilia Topuria and predicted the Georgian-Spanish fighter to become a UFC Hall of Famer in the future. The reigning middleweight champion also placed Topuria among the best fighters in the promotion today.

In an interview with Betway South Africa, du Plessis expressed his admiration for 'El Matador' and said:

Ad
''I'm so happy for [Topuria]. I think, we made our debuts on the same fight card. He was literally in my changing room. We were on the same trajectory, winning our titles one month apart. So I'm super happy for him. I think he's one of those special characters. He's going to be a Hall of Famer, no doubt. Unbeaten, he's the first unbeaten guy to have two titles. So I'm super happy for him and I rate him very highly as an all-around fighter.''
Ad

He continued:

''Obviously striking power and knocking out three legends. I think he's incredible and in my opinion, he's one of the best, if not the best, in the UFC right now.''
Ad

Sean Brady calls out Shavkat Rakhmonov for a fight at MSG

Sean Brady recently expressed a desire to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov and suggested they throw down on the same card as the rumored Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev fight at Madison Square Garden in New York in November.

In a recent episode of The BradyBagz Show, the UFC welterweight contender called out Rakhmonov and said:

Ad
''I seen through a little birdie that that Shavkat [Rakhmonov] was saying something about him coming back in November or December. So I want to fight soon, but I would wait and fight him at MSG on the same card as Jack [Della Maddalena] and Islam [Makhachev]. And then that's a true No.1 contender fight."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications