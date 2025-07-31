UFC star predicts Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane, Dricus du Plessis lauds Ilia Topuria, Sean Brady calls out Shavkat Rakhmonov: MMA News Roundup

UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida recently shared his prediction for the Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane fight. Elsewhere, Dricus du Plessis heaped praise on Ilia Topuria, while Sean Brady issued a callout for Shavkat Rakhmonov.Catch up on all the latest developments in combat sports with Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup.Jailton Almeida predicts Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 321Jailton Almeida recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight title fight. The clash will headline the UFC 321 event in October.In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Almeida boldly predicted a win for Aspinall and questioned Gane's mindset, saying:“I’m pretty sure that Aspinall beats Gane. It seems like Gane has other priorities in his life right now. Once you’re fighting at this level there can’t be no other priority. If you’re fighting at this level, if you’re fighting for the heavyweight crown of the UFC, you have to be all in, and it doesn’t seem like that’s the case for Gane right now.&quot;He continued:&quot;I get it that he’s taking it because who’s not going to take another title fight for the heavyweight belt? But I think his priorities are in a different place now.” [via Translator]Dricus du Plessis lauds Ilia Topuria's mercurial rise in the UFCDricus du Plessis recently heaped praise on Ilia Topuria and predicted the Georgian-Spanish fighter to become a UFC Hall of Famer in the future. The reigning middleweight champion also placed Topuria among the best fighters in the promotion today.In an interview with Betway South Africa, du Plessis expressed his admiration for 'El Matador' and said:''I'm so happy for [Topuria]. I think, we made our debuts on the same fight card. He was literally in my changing room. We were on the same trajectory, winning our titles one month apart. So I'm super happy for him. I think he's one of those special characters. He's going to be a Hall of Famer, no doubt. Unbeaten, he's the first unbeaten guy to have two titles. So I'm super happy for him and I rate him very highly as an all-around fighter.''He continued:''Obviously striking power and knocking out three legends. I think he's incredible and in my opinion, he's one of the best, if not the best, in the UFC right now.''Sean Brady calls out Shavkat Rakhmonov for a fight at MSGSean Brady recently expressed a desire to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov and suggested they throw down on the same card as the rumored Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev fight at Madison Square Garden in New York in November.In a recent episode of The BradyBagz Show, the UFC welterweight contender called out Rakhmonov and said:''I seen through a little birdie that that Shavkat [Rakhmonov] was saying something about him coming back in November or December. So I want to fight soon, but I would wait and fight him at MSG on the same card as Jack [Della Maddalena] and Islam [Makhachev]. And then that's a true No.1 contender fight.&quot;