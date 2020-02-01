UFC Strawweight champion Weili Zhang leaving China to complete training camp for fight against Joanna Jedrzejczyk

UFC Fight Night Andrade v Zhang

Coronavirus is wreaking havoc throughout not just China but throughout Asia at the moment with the reported death toll crossing 200 in China and a few cases registered in other Asian countries as well. There is widespread panic throughout the continent, especially in China. '

UFC Strawweight champion Weili Zhang is also affected by the situation in her native land. Her manager Brian Butler said that the champion's preparation was going great but due to the virus, they might have to shift bases. To avoid contracting the virus, Zhang planned to head to Las Vegas and finish her camp.

“The UFC has been working hard to expedite getting Weili and her team here for precautionary reasons. I have connected the UFC with Tulsi Gabbard again who has graciously trying to help push things forward.”

Zhang will have to deal with her visa situation or else she wouldn't be allowed to move from China. She is scheduled to defend her UFC strawweight title against former queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk on 7th March inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The champion recently shot out at Jedrzejczyk for insensitively taking a dig at the spread of a deadly virus in her native China.