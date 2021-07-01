5 best karate fighters in the UFC

Karate and the UFC have had a strange, ever-changing dynamic over the years. Widely dismissed as one-dimensional and ineffective in the early days of the promotion, Karate underwent a renaissance in the noughties. Some of the entries on this list were key architects in its renewed interest among UFC fighters in more recent years.

Created during the Ryukyu Kingdom era of Japanese history, it exploded in popularity in Japan during the early-to-mid twentieth century. Its use in martial arts-oriented action films throughout the ‘70s led to an increased international interest in it also.

Set for an Olympic debut later this year, the martial art of Karate has branched off into a variety of off-shoots over the years. Highly beneficial for improving agility, coordination, speed and explosive striking power, Karate can be a truly exceptional tool for UFC fighters. Provided, of course, they balance it out with an adequate level of ground game conditioning.

#5. Former UFC featherweight and lightweight Conor McGregor

McGregor v Cerrone

One of the most precise and well-timed strikers of his generation, Conor McGregor’s finest performances have showcased a blend of boxing, kickboxing, Karate and Taekwondo.

The stance McGregor employed to great success during his time in the featherweight division was classic Karate fare. Wide-legged and in a partial side-on squat, McGregor would bounce back and forth lightly on the feet. His stance left him covered on all fronts defensively with space to throw well-placed strikes to his opponent.

Another patented tool in McGregor’s arsenal is the spinning back kick, a staple of several forms of Karate. If McGregor is to defeat Dustin Poirier in their highly-anticipated trilogy fight next month, he may need to revert to the old winning formula that won him the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles. Especially given the staggering level of confidence he's been displaying so far in the lead up to UFC 264...

