UFC Uruguay: Four fighters get bonuses, fight of the night revealed

UFC's first event in Uruguay was a successful outing for the promotion that is eagerly looking to shift its focus on the South American market. The event took place at the sold-out Antel Arena in Montevideo.

The historic event was headlined by the UFC Women's Flyweight Championship bout between Valentia Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche. The card featured two fights that ended in knockouts and three in submissions. The remaining eight bouts went to the judges' scorecards.

Before we get to the fighter bonuses, here's are the quick results of the UFC Fight Night 156/ UFC on ESPN+ 14 card:

Main card:

(UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship) Valentina Shevchenko def. Liz Carmouche — via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Vicente Luque def. Mike Perry via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Luiz Eduardo Garagorri def. Humberto Bandenay via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Volkan Oezdemir def. Ilir Latifi via KO (punches) (4:31, Round 2)

Rodolfo Vieira def. Oskar Piechota via submission (arm-triangle choke) (4:26, Round 2)

Enrique Barzola def. Bobby Moffett via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Prelims

Gilbert Burns def. Aleksei Kunchenko via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Cyril Gane def. Raphael Pessoa via submission (arm-triangle choke) (4:12, Round 1)

Marina Rodriguez def. Tecia Torres via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Rogerio Bontorin def. Raulian Paiva via TKO (cut) at (2:56 of Round 1)

Chris Gutierrez def. Geraldo de Freitas via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Alex da Silva def. Rodrigo Vargas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Veronica Macedo def. Polyana Viana via submission (armbar) (1:09, Round 1)

As revealed during the post-fight press conference, Vincent Luque and Mike Perry took the fight of the night honors. Luque and Perry pocketed $50,000 for their bloody affair in which Perry suffered one of the worst nose breaks in UFC history. The sight of his wrecked nose will make you feel uneasy in the stomach.

Also Read: Mike Perry breaks his nose in horrific fashion

Volkan Oezdemir took home a bonus check of $50,000 for his KO win over Ilir Latifi. This was Oezdemir's first win after previously losing three fights consecutively.

Veronica Macedo also received a $50,000 bonus for his 69-second armbar victory over Polyana Viana.

You can check out the post-fight press con in its entirety below: