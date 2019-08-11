UFC Fight Night 156 Results: Major disappointment in title fight, horrific injury in fight of the night

Lennard Surrao

Another Fight Night is in the books

After last week's surprisingly entertaining UFC on ESPN 5 card, the UFC entourage flew down to Montevideo for its first-ever show in Uruguay.

The monumental event was headlined by a tantalizing Women's Flyweight title contest between Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche. The vibrant Mike Perry took on Vincente Luque in the co-main event of the evening that promised to be a slugfest of the highest and most brutal order.

It was a balanced card that featured a mix of stylistically appealing fights and it delivered in terms of the action when all was said and done.

Here are the results and highlights of the show:

UFC Fight Night 156 Results: Prelims

Gilbert Burns def. Aleksei Kunchenko via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Cyril Gane def. Raphael Pessoa via submission (arm triangle choke) (4:12, Round 1)

Marina Rodriguez def. Tecia Torres via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Rogerio Bontorin def. Raulian Paiva via TKO (cut) (2:56, Round 1)

Chris Gutierrez def. Geraldo de Freitas via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Alex da Silva def. Rodrigo Vargas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Veronica Macedo def. Polyana Viana via submission (armbar) (1:09, Round 1)

UFC Fight Night 156 Results: Main Card

#1 Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett (Featherweight)

Barzola vs. Moffett.

TUF: Latin America 2 Lightweight tournament winner Enrique Barzola had lost just one of his last six fights and had the momentum going into the main card opener. Bobby Moffett needed a win as he suffered his first loss four fights in his last outing against Bryce Mitchell in March earlier this year.

This featherweight encounter between Barzola and Moffett was a close one to judge. The first round certainly went to Moffett as the Illinois-native outworked Barzola from a stand-up aspect.

Barzola woke up in the second round and began putting in the work. Barzola got his range going with 1-2 and 2-3 combinations to the body and head. He even tried for takedowns on multiple occasions in the round and was even pushed back to the cage at one point. However, he managed to win the round with the better strikes landed and octagon control.

Both men had their moments in the final round. It was an evenly contested round with Barzola eating shots but also giving it back in equal effect. Barzola landed a takedown in the dying stages of the fight before it all came to a close.

Result: Enrique Barzola def. Bobby Moffett via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

