UFC Vancouver Results: Justin Gaethje vs. Donald Cerrone, undefeated fighter loses, fight ends with a nasty foul

UFC Fight Night 158

After last week's big show in Abu Dhabi, UFC was in Vancouver this weekend for a card that featured fan-favourite and veteran Donald Cerrone and the highly-exciting Justin Gaethje in the Lightweight main event.

Former Light Heavyweight title contender Glover Teixeira took on Nikita Krylov in the co-main event of the evening. An intriguing heavyweight showdown between the returning Todd Duffee and Jeff Hughes was also a fight worth keeping tabs on.

The undefeated Jim Crute put his spotless record on the line against Misha Cirkunov in a Light Heavyweight contest. The card was stacked with proven finishers and it certainly didn't disappoint when all was said and done.

Here are the results and highlights from UFC Fight Night 158 from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

UFC Fight Night 158/ UFC Vancouver Results: Prelims

Augusto Sakai def. Marcin Tybura via KO (punches) (0:59, Round 1)

Miles Johns def. Cole Smith via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Hunter Azure def. Brad Katona via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Chas Skelly def. Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Louis Smolka def. Ryan MacDonald via TKO (punches) (4:43, Round 1)

Austin Hubbard def. Kyle Prepolec via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

UFC Fight Night 158/ UFC Vancouver Results: Main Card

#1 Jim Crute vs. Misha Cirkunov (Light Heavyweight)

Cirkunov vs. Crute

23-year-old Jim Crute has finished all of his 10 fights inside the first round, with seven knockouts and 3 submissions to his name. His opponent, the #15 ranked Misha Cirkunov was coming off a loss against Johnny Walker and looked to get back to winning ways in the opener of the main card.

Round 1: Cirkunov fired off a stiff high kick right off the gate. The Canadian scored a beautiful takedown within 20 seconds. He began working on Crute in side control. Punches from side control from Cirkunov, who used his large frame to impose himself on Crute. He tried to get into a Crucifix position but Crute managed to power his hand out.

Cirkunov got into the Crucifix position on his second attempt and got in a few shots in. Crute powered his way out and Cirkunov settled into full guard. A few shots from the guard and Crute reversed the position to send Cirkunov on his back. Crute landed a few good shots before the fight went back to the ground.

A scramble ensued and it was Crute on top of Cirkunov this time. Crute landed big hammer fists to the side of Cirkunov's head. Cirkunov smartly swept Crute's feet from his back and effortlessly changed positions. That was a slick deep half guard sweep that saw Cirkunov on top of Crute. He landed a few big shots and then locked in the Peruvian Necktie to get the tap from Crute. That was absolutely incredible. The Canadian fans popped for their guy as he celebrated his win,

Result: Misha Cirkunov def. Jim Crute via submission (Peruvian Necktie) (Round 3, 3:38)

And just like that, Jim Crute's undefeated record is a thing of the past. It was a wild first round in which Cirkunov's brilliance on the mat prevailed. Crute rightfully raised Cirkunov's hand after the fight as the fans in Vancouver cheered on.

In the post-fight interview, Cirkunov mentioned that he would like to face Corey Anderson next.

