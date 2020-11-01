UFC Vegas 12 full results: Uriah Hall sends off Anderson Silva with fourth-round TKO stoppage 

Following a hugely successful second stint at the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, the UFC returned to the Apex facility in Las Vegas for UFC Vegas 12.

The headliner of the event featured an engaging clash between former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall. Silva was 1-4 in his last five fights with his solitary win coming against Derek Brunson.

Middleweight contender Uriah Hall looked to spoil Silva's big night as he entered the Octagon on the back of a two-fight win streak. His most recent scalp was a split decision win over Antonio Carlos Junior.

The co-main event featured a crucial featherweight encounter between Andre Fili and Bryce Mitchell.

Without further ado, let's take a look at all the results and highlights from UFC Vegas 12.

UFC Vegas 12 Main Card

Anderson Silva vs. Uriah Hall - Hall def. Silva via TKO (R4 01:24)

Middleweight contender Uriah Hall broke down immediately after scoring an impressive 4th round TKO win over the legendary Anderson Silva in the headliner of UFC Vegas 12.

In the last fight of his UFC career, Anderson Silva brought the fight to Hall but the latter's power proved too much to handle for the former middleweight champion who let his guard down in the fourth round and got caught with a vicious right that dropped him. Hall followed up with some hard blows on his downed opponent before referee Herb Dean had to step in to call the fight.

Silva started well, possibly leading on the scorecards at the end of the first couple of rounds. There was a moment in the first round, where, after an initial period of lull, Silva shifted gears and lit Hall up like a Christmas tree. But he couldn't get the finish.

Advertisement

It was all Hall in the third and fourth rounds as the power in his hands started to hurt Silva badly. In the fourth round, a mistake by Silva proved too costly for the legendary fighter. Pushing for a knockout, he let his guard down and got caught by a hard shot to the face that dropped him. Hall immediately pounced on Silva and landed some more shots to get the stoppage.

Another finish on the reel 🎥



🇯🇲 @UriahHallMMA gets the finish in RD 4. #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/PX84iviVp9 — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020

Andre Fili vs. Bryce Mitchell - Mitchell def. Fili via unanimous decision (R3 05:00)

Advertisement

Bryce Mitchell picked up the fifth straight win of his professional career by putting up a dominant performance against Andre Fili in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 12 which went down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas tonight.

Thug Nasty used his superior grappling game to subdue Andre Fili, managing to take the latter to the ground repeatedly throughout the fight, and had his hand raised via unanimous decision. Fili did his best to fight back, resisting takedowns by taking the fight to Mitchell on the feet and keeping him on his toes.

However, Mitchell still did more than Fili over three rounds to earn himself the victory. Mitchell took Fili down 7 times in the fight and landed 47 significant strikes compared to just 27 from the latter. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28 in favor of Mitchell.

Make it 1-0 in the camo shorts 🌾@ThugnastyMMA earns the UD victory at #UFCVegas12! pic.twitter.com/rDLfSoFWjz — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020

Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy - Hardy def. Greene via TKO (R2 01:12)

Advertisement

Greg Hardy may still have not realized his true potential in MMA, but he is a hard-hitting heavyweight who the rest of the division must now take notice of.

The former American football defensive end put up what could arguably be the biggest performance of his career against Maurice Greene tonight at UFC Vegas 12. Displaying the lethal knockout power in his hands, Hardy finished Greene with some vicious ground and pound in the second round after dropping the latter with a devastating jab.

Hardy established his authority in the fight early on in the first round by dropping Greene with a hard shot and then gaining control on the ground thanks to his size advantage. Hardy then punished Greene with some vicious strikes from the top mount, however, the latter managed to survive.

Greene's resistance didn't last long as Hardy knocked him down with a nasty jab early on in the second round and followed it up with ground and pound to get the stoppage.

Prince of War!@GregHardyJr proves his power carries into RD 2 tonight 😤 #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/HZZxjdtf8u — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020

Advertisement

Kevin Holland vs. Charlie Ontiveros - Holland def. Ontiveros via submission (R1 02:39)

Surging middleweight contender Kevin Holland notched up his 4th straight win in 2020 against late-notice replacement Charlie Ontiveros in their middleweight encounter at UFC Vegas 12 tonight.

In a bizarre end to the fight, Holland slammed Ontiveros on to the mat, and it seemed like the latter fell on his neck and injured it badly, causing him to verbally submit and hand Holland an impressive first-round stoppage win.

Following his win, Holland even exchanged some heated words with reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and claimed that he wants to fight again in 2020. During the post-fight interview, Holland divulged into details regarding his beef with "The Last Stylebender".

Advertisement

Another solid performance by one of the most entertaining fighters in the game right now!! Congrats @Trailblaze2top hope his opponent is ok 😬 #UFCVegas12 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) October 31, 2020

There were concerns about the health of Ontiveros following the fight as he lay still on the mat long after submitting and had to be stretchered away. It was later reported that it indeed was a neck injury, but the fighter is back to his senses, can feel his extremeties and is being taken to the hospital.

Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises - Moises def. Green via unanimous decision (R3 05:00)

Advertisement

Bobby Green and Thiago Moises threw down in a crucial lightweight encounter that kicked off the main card for UFC Vegas 12.

In a back and forth clash, both Green and Moises landed some heavy strikes on each other. At the end of the three scheduled rounds, however, the fight was too close to call but the judges unanimously gave the nod to Moises with a 29-28 scorecard.

While Moises kept on the offense throughout the fight, never for a moment stepping his foot off the accelerator, Green came to life in the second and third rounds of the encounter, lighting his opponent up with lethal kicks and flamboyant strikes. However, it was Moises who caused more damage during the fight, and in the process, ended Green's impressive two-fight win streak in 2020.

Fifteen full minutes ⏱



📝 How did you score this one? #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/CbZhOaCVsz — UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2020

UFC Vegas 12 Prelims

Advertisement

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez – Hernandez def. Gruetzemacher via KO (punches) at 1:46 of Round 1

Adrian Yanez vs. Victor Rodriguez – Yanez def. Rodriguez via KO (head kick) at 2:46 of Round 1

Sean Strickland vs. Jack Marshman – Strickland def. Marshman by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Cole Williams vs. Jason Witt – Witt def. Williams via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:09 of Round 2

Advertisement

Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet – Jacoby def. Ledet via TKO at 2:38 of Round 1

Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad – Johns def. Natividad via KO (uppercut) at 2:51 of Round 3