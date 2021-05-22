UFC Vegas 27 weigh-in results: Which fighters missed weight and did any bout get canceled?

UFC Vegas 27 will kick off in a little over 24 hours from now. Fighters were required to weigh within the divisional limit at the official weigh-ins that wrapped up today. All but one of the 26 fighters competing on the fight card weighed within the permissible limit.

Juancamilo Ronderos, the only fighter that missed weight, was added to the card on a less-than 24-hour notice which gave him almost no time for weight cutting. However, none of the bouts on the card were canceled and all 13 fights are going ahead as planned.

UFC Vegas 27 or UFC on ESPN+ 46 is a mixed martial arts event that will take place on May 22, 2021. The event will be broadcast live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The bantamweight contenders' fight between Cody Garbrandt (12-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) and Rob Font (18-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) will headline the UFC Vegas 27 event.

No.4 ranked Cody Garbrandt successfully made weight at 135.5lbs. The former champ last competed at UFC 250 in June 2021 when he knocked out veteran fighter Raphael Assuncao with a vicious knockout. The win snapped Garbrandt's three-fight losing streak.

No.3 ranked Rob Font also made the non-title fight limit of 136lbs on the scale. Currently riding a three-fight winning streak, the 33-year-old fighter is coming off an impressive knockout win over former title challenger Marlon Moraes in December 2020.

UFC Vegas 27 will be headlined by a strawweight fight between No.11 ranked Yan Xiaonan (13-1-1NC MMA, 6-0 UFC) and No.13 ranked Carla Esparza (17-6 MMA, 8-4 UFC). Both fighters successfully weighed in at 116lbs on the scale. The winner of this fight will most likely fight newly crowned champion Rose Namajunas for the title.

Strawweights stand up!



🇨🇳 Yan Xiaonan vs 🇺🇸 @CarlaEsparza1 heads to the Octagon tomorrow night. #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/6u4HnzYwQa — UFC (@ufc) May 21, 2021

Apart from the intriguing main and co-main event, UFC Vegas 27 will feature several interesting fights including the middleweight clash between Jack Hermansson and Edmen Shahbazyan.

Former featherweight title challenger Felicia Spencer will make her comeback at UFC Vegas 27 against divisional debutant Norma Dumont. Spencer last competed against champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 250. Dumont was recommended to move up to 145lbs divisions after she failed to make the bantamweight (135lbs) limit two consecutive times.

UFC Vegas 27: main card weigh-in results

Bantamweight - Rob Font (136lbs) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135.5lbs)

Strawweight - Carla Esparza (116lbs) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116lbs)

Heavyweight - Justin Tafa (265.5lbs) vs. Jared Vanderaa (264lbs)

Women's featherweight - Felicia Spencer (145lbs) vs. Norma Dumont (146lbs)

Flyweight - David Dvorak (126) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (128.5lbs)

(Ronderos accepted the fight on 24-hr notice)

Middleweight - Jack Hermansson (186lbs) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185lbs)

UFC Vegas 27: preliminary card weigh-in results

Featherweight - Bill Algeo (145.5lbs) vs. Ricardo Ramos (146lbs)

Heavyweight - Ben Rothwell (265.5lbs) vs. Chris Barnett (263lbs)

Welterweight - Court McGee (170.5lbs) vs. Claudio Silva (169.5lbs)

Flyweight - Victor Rodriguez (125.5lbs) vs. Bruno Silva (125.5lbs)

Featherweight - Josh Culibao (146lbs) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146lbs)

Lightweight - Damir Hadzovic (156lbs) vs. Yancy Medeiros (155lbs)

Lightweight - Rafael Alves (154.4lbs) vs. Damir Ismagulov (155.5lbs)