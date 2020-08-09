UFC Vegas 6 is in the books and it saw a series of incredible finishes and victories. With only two decisions on the night, the global MMA leader put on another fantastic card.

We return next week for UFC 252 - the trilogy ends as Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier battle it out to determine who the greatest heavyweight is. Before that, let's jump into tonight's results from the UFC Apex!

#5. Beneil Dariush vs Scott Holtzman opens UFC Vegas in a big way

UFC Fight Night: Dariush v Holtzman

Round 1: Not even 60 seconds into the fight, Beneil Dariush and Scott Holtzman suffered an eye poke each. Dariush, a bit emotional, went right for the takedown. Holtzman ate a knee and started getting teed off on but managed to survive for the time being. Dariush changed his position and went for multiple submission attempts. Weathering the storm, Holtzman survived but soon enough continued to take shots. A spinning back forearm. knocked Holtzman down and the referee saw enough. Another emphatic finish for Beneil Dariush!

Beneil Dariush def. Scott Holtzman by TKO (Rd 1, 4:38)

#4. Yana Kunitskaya vs Julija Stoliarenko

Bantamweights looking to steal the show!



Round 1: Julija Stoliarenko started on the aggressive while former UFC title challenger Yana Kunitskaya went for the clinch. Kunitskaya had underhooks and pressed Stoliarenko against the fence. Stoliarenko tried to jump on Kunitskaya hunting for a guillotine. The positions were soon reversed and then back to Kunitskaya against the fence.

Round 2: Kunitskaya started strong in round two and once again pressed Stoliarenko against the fence. Kuntiskaya started to get busier and Stoliarenko felt the knee to the body. She tried stalling tactics but with two minutes left in the round, Kunitskaya was out striking her 60-1. Stoliarenko once again tried to jump and lock the legs again but Kunitskaya slammed her and landed an elbow. Stoliarenko nearly got the armbar but time was on Kuntiskaya's side.

Round 3: Yana Kunitskaya took it to the ground within a minute of the final round. The referee didn't see enough activity, so he brought it back to the feet. It went down to the met and Kuntiskaya tried to get some punches on the ground. A front kick from Kunitskaya to close the fight.

Yana Kunitskaya def. Julija Stoliarenko by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)