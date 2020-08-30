Tonight's UFC Vegas 8 main card started off with a featherweight bout between Ricardo Lamas and Bill Algeo. And as expected, the fight was everything that we hope to see in an exciting collision at 145.

Heading into tonight's fight, the veteran Ricardo Lamas was scheduled for a fight against Ryan Hall, however, the latter pulled out of the fight and was replaced by Bill Algeo almost at the very last minute.

Ricardo Lamas ends losing skid at UFC Vegas 8

Ricardo Lamas headed into tonight's fight on 1-3 skid and definitely needed the win, whereas, his opponent, Bill Algeo, was competing in his first fight in the UFC and knew on the back of his mind that a win over the veteran Lamas would get him off to the dream start in the promotion.

Starting the fight, Bill Algeo came in as the aggressor and caused quite the trouble to the veteran Lamas, especially with his kicks. Lamas answered back with leg kicks of his own, which seemed a bit troublesome for his opponent but Algeo was also sharp when it came to defending himself. An action packed start to the fight.

Bill Algeo restarted the fight in the second with solid strikes and caught Lamas with a front kick to the face. The former gets a takedown on the veteran, however, Lamas made his way to the top after scrambling for a bit. And Lamas also ended the round in a strong defensive stance for himself.

If this is the end of the road - thank you for the memories, @RicardoLamasMMA! 👏 #UFCVegas8 pic.twitter.com/KV6go5zwGG — UFC (@ufc) August 30, 2020

Heading into the final round of the fight, the bout was pretty even but the final 5 minutes definitely belonged to the veteran Ricardo Lamas. The veteran showcased his immense cardio and wrestling abilities and kept Algeo on his back for almost the entire round. Lamas got himself the decision win and brought an end to his losing streak in the promotion but credits to Algeo for an equally impressive performance, as well.

Following the fight though, Ricardo Lamas did tease the idea of a potential retirement, claiming that he has been "wrestling" with the idea of hanging up his gloves and also thanked all his fans, if this was indeed the final time we had seen The Bully compete in the Octagon.