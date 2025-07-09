UFC vet questions rankings update, Daniel Cormier details "frustration" with Jon Jones, Derrick Lewis talks Tom Aspinall title fight: MMA News Roundup

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway recently sounded off on the latest movement in the featherweight rankings. Meanwhile, Daniel Cormier detailed his biggest "frustration" with Jon Jones, and Derrick Lewis shared his thoughts on potentially fighting Tom Aspinall for the heavyweight title.

Max Holloway questions UFC featherweight rankings after confirming lightweight move

Max Holloway isn't planning on competing at 145 pounds anymore and wants out of the featherweight rankings. The former champion recently questioned his "ridiculous" presence in the ranks and confirmed that he's sticking to lightweight.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Holloway commented on being placed as the No.1-ranked contender in the 145-pound division and said:

"I don't know what you guys are thinking and keeping me number one contender [at featherweight]. That's kind of ridiculous. I'm not going back to 145. I'm over it... It's ridiculous. I don't understand. I mean, the ranking spirit, bro, I don't get it. The rankings is just all over the place, man."

Catch Max Holloway's comments below (2:09):

Daniel Cormier outlines main "frustration" with Jon Jones throughout their rivalry

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones undoubtedly shared one of the most legendary rivalries in UFC history.

The two MMA icons fought each other twice, with Jones outpointing Cormier in their first fight at UFC 182 in January 2015. In their rematch at UFC 214 in June 2017, Jones managed to knock out Cormier, but the result was later overturned to a no-contest due to 'Bones' failing a drug test.

Despite fighting twice, the two rarely have polite words for each other and waste few opportunities to trade shots online or in interviews. In a recent appearence on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'DC' recalled Jones' alleged behavior causing problems in their rivalry and said:

"I fought him when he tested positive for a performance enhancer. My frustration is, why did it happen every time? At UFC 182, when we fought, everyone talked about the drugs, the cocaine that he was doing. Also, his levels were super low, which is very suspicious. Why? Then we were supposed to fight at UFC 200. He tests positive, they pull him out of the fight. Why? Then we fight at UFC 214, he tests positive after the fight."

He continued:

"That's where my frustration comes. You know that I'm gonna work my a** off. If you aren't confident that you can work at that level, you seek out help... And it's not happening against the other guys, it's happening when we fight every time and that sucks."

UFC veteran Derrick Lewis talks potential Tom Aspinall title fight

Derrick Lewis sees himself fighting Tom Aspinall for UFC gold and doing a better job than the heavyweights the Englishman has faced before. The UFC veteran recently shared his thoughts on a potential fight and even teased going for a KO against Aspinall.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Lewis addressed Aspinall's striking prowess and said:

"I stand right there with him. That'd be good to fight him. Before everything is said and done with, I have a couple of fights on my contract. I would love to finish out my contract. That'd be great if I can."

He continued:

"What do you think I'm going to do? Tap him out with a submission or something? I'm just looking to knock guys out. I'm not looking to do nothing else. Every punch I am throwing, I am trying to knock the head off. I'm not trying to waste anything."

