UFC vet talks Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett fight, Conor McGregor loses appeal in civil case, Dominick Reyes slams Jon Jones: MMA News Roundup

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker recently shared his thoughts on a potential Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett fight. Elsewhere, Conor McGregor lost his appeal in a sexual assault civil case. In some other news, Dominick Reyes threw major shade at Jon Jones for retiring without fighting Tom Aspinall.Catch up on all the latest news in mixed martial arts with Sportskeeda's MMA News RoundupUFC vet Dan Hooker gets honest about a potential Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett fightUFC star Dan Hooker recently shared his two cents on Paddy Pimblett potentially fighting Ilia Topuria for the lightweight title next. While Hooker ridiculed the idea from a matchmaking perspective, he acknowledged that it would be smart for Topuria to take the Pimblett fight.In an interview with Sky Sports NZ, Hooker outlined his view of the current UFC lightweight title picture and said:''The funny thing is they might actually do Paddy [Pimblett], which is like an absolute piss take where he fights Chandler and then gets the title shot is like an absolute piss take, but who cares, at the end of the day he's not going to hold the belt for very long and also if you're in Ilia's shoes, like logically he should be fighting Arman [Tsarukyan], but he's not going to because Arman's a really tough fighter.''He continued:''If I'm sitting there with the title and I'm getting pay-per-view points and I have to fight Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje or Paddy Pimblett, well, I would take the hardest guy, but if you're smart, you take Paddy Pimblett. You're going to get the most money because there's a lot of animosity. you're going to get the most money and the worst fighter.''Catch Dan Hooker's comments below (7:34):UFC megastar Conor McGregor loses appeal in sexual assault civil caseLast year, Conor McGregor was found guilty of sexually assaulting Nikita Hand at a Dublin Hotel in December 2018 and was made to pay the victim over $250,000 in damages. Despite losing the civil case, McGregor maintained his innocence and filed for an appeal, claiming their encounter was consensual.After McGregor's legal team withdrew some supposed new evidence earlier this month, an Irish civil court rejected his appeal entirely. Justice Brian O'Moore spoke on behalf of a three-judge panel and said:''I find there is nothing in them to justify setting aside the finding of the jury. I therefore dismiss the appeal in its entirety'' [H/t: Mirror]Dominick Reyes slams Jon Jones for seemingly ducking Tom AspinallDominick Reyes recently sounded off on Jon Jones for retiring without facing Tom Aspinall and accused his former rival of ducking a rematch. Reyes and Jones fought at UFC 247 in February 2020. While Jones ultimately won via a controversial unanimous decision, many believed Reyes deserved to win.In an interview on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Reyes was asked for his take on Jones catching heat after announcing retirement in June. He replied:&quot;He just strings everyone along and lies and tells this and says that and then he's smug about it and then he's arrogant. He's not being genuine, man. We just want a genuine answer out of you, bro... That’s why everybody's mad about it, he’s just trying to play with all of us.&quot;He continued:&quot;After [our] fight I lobbied for the rematch for the entire year. He dropped the belt and went to heavyweight. Literally that's what happened. People forget that too. He ran from me.&quot;