A former UFC fighter is reportedly in talks to return to the promotion. Elsewhere a UFC lightweight contender weighed in on Ilia Topuria's move up to the weight class.

Here are today's top combat sports updates.

RIZIN legend Kyoji Horiguchi set to return to the UFC

According to a report by Ariel Helwani, the UFC "is very close to welcoming back" a former fighter and title contender, Kyoji Horiguchi. He last fought in the promotion in 2017.

He surprised fans by deciding to leave the organization despite being on a three-fight winning streak when his contract ended. His sole loss in the UFC came against Demetrious Johnson in 2015. He tapped out to 'Mighty Mouse's' armbar one only a second remaining in the fight, thereby losing the title bout. He has since secured wins over the likes of Manel Kape, Kai Asakura, and Sergio Pettis at RIZIN.

Talks ongoing about Francis Ngannou's next fight

GLORY Kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven says negotiations are underway for a fight against Francis Ngannou. The former heavyweight champion last competed in MMA against Renan Ferreira in PFL last October after two consecutive boxing losses to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

'The Predator' is currently touted to box next. Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko are among the names thrown into the mix. However, according to Verhoeven, Ngannou is interested in a fight with him as well.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Verhoeven said on the matter:

"Yeah, most definitely [that fight] is 100% on the radar... We’re in talks with different organizations, different martial sets, and different people who have shown interest in a fight like this. So, let’s say we’re halfway [there]."

Ilia Topuria can beat all but Islam Makhachev, says UFC lightweight

Chase Hooper believes Ilia Topuria is skilled enough to beat almost everyone in the UFC lightweight division, but Islam Makhachev may become his downfall. Hooper, like Topuria, moved up to 155 pounds from 145 pounds a few years back. Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda MMA, Hooper weighed in on how he sees 'El Matador' perform in his division:

"I think he'll do well with pretty much everybody but Islam [Makhachev]. I don't know if anybody's going to be able to beat Islam here. I hope so, I want to see some new blood at the top, and I wouldn't mind it being [Ilia] Topuria... It's hard because the old guard guys are just keeping all the younger guys out."

Catch Chase Hooper's comments below (10:35):

Tom Aspinall's retirement plan involves Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall has been waiting to fight Jon Jones for the undisputed UFC heavyweight belt for two years. 'Bones' became the champion in March 2023 beating Ciryl Gane and was adamant about giving the first shot to Stipe Miocic.

Aspinall became the interim champion defeating Sergei Pavlovich in November of that year but is yet to fight for the belt. The heavyweight debacle has divided the MMA community, with one half thinking no one deserves it more than the Brit and the other half saying Jones has nothing left to prove.

Speaking with The Schmo, Aspinall lightheartedly answered if he was interested in a WWE stint, and his response featured Jon Jones:

"That's my retirement plan - me and Cody Rhodes... he's my guy... We'll have a match one day. We might team up because we're both babyfaces, aren't we? Maybe we could fight Jon Jones... Cody Rhodes-Tom Aspinall tag-team vs. Jon Jones and John Cena. Baby faces vs. heels."

John Cena turned heel for the first time in over two decades at this year's WWE Elimination Chamber, turning against Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with The Rock.

