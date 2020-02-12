UFC Welterweight accepts 2-year suspension after testing positive for banned substances

USADA confirmed on their website that Michel Prazeres has been banned for 2 years for violating the anti-doping policy.

The UFC Welterweight's urine samples were collected during out-of-competition tests conducted on March 9th 2019. The test results confirmed that Prazeres popped for exogenous boldenone and its metabolite 5β-androst-1-en-17β-ol-3-one. The Welterweight accepted the 2-year sanction handed out by the anti-doping agency.

Given below is the statement issued by the USADA:

“USADA announced today that Michel Prazeres of Belém, Brazil, has accepted a two-year sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Prazeres will be eligible to compete again once his suspension ends on March 19th, 2021.

The Brazilian mixed martial artist joined the UFC in May 2013 and has gone on to have 13 fights inside the Octagon. He has 10 wins and 3 losses in the UFC, with his last fight ending in a unanimous decision loss to Ismail Naurdiev in February last year.

Prazeres (26-3) has a 2nd-degree black belt in Jui-Jitsu and was considered to be a highly-rated prospect in the stacked 170-pound division.

The untimely suspension comes as a major blow to the 38-year-old's career and it will be interesting to see how he bounces back after the lengthy layoff.

Will the UFC still keep him on their payroll or will he be released from his contract?

