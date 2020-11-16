UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal reacts to Donald Trump supporter being knocked out

Jorge Masvidal has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump during the latter's 2020 Presidential campaign.

He continues to show his support, even after the election results were announced in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Jorge Masvidal has reacted to a video that took rounds on social media, showing a man being assaulted by alleged "BLM rioters" at the Million MAGA March yesterday.

Jorge Masvidal tweets in support of Donald Trump supporter

Joe Biden was recently announced the winner and subsequent President-Elect of the United States with 306 electoral votes. His votes totalled to way more than the 270-mark threshold, flipping five swing states in the process - Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

However, Donald Trump has refused to concede and has launched lawsuits in major states, challenging the decision by citing voter fraud. Thousands of Pro-Trump supporters took to the streets on November 14th in Washington D.C. to support his claims.

Andy Ngo, a known right-wing social media personality and journalist, shared a video on his Twitter account, which showcased a MAGA marcher being knocked unconscious from up close.

Graphic: A close-up angle of BLM rioters knocking a man unconscious who was leaving the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC earlier today. They also steal his phone when he’s on the ground. Video by @FromKalen. pic.twitter.com/cf7bnkpsCf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

Jorge Masvidal was clearly unhappy with the treatment of the man in the video and tweeted in support of him. He said that he could gather a couple of his teammates, understandably MMA fighters, and start attending such marches.

Advertisement

In another tweet, he added that it was necessary not to promote violence, but to keep peace.

And I say this not to promote violence. To keep the peace. We are all in this together #theressurection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 15, 2020

However, several people who had attended the march claimed that the man in the video was the one who had started the altercation. They stated that Andy Ngo's video was carefully edited to only show the part where the demonstrators countered back to his assaults.

A video that showed the whole incident surfaced soon afterwards.

Advertisement

Jorge Masvidal in UFC

Jorge Masvidal last fought in UFC in July, in the main event of UFC 251. He faced the Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman for the title, but didn't prevail. He lost the five-round bout via unanimous decision.

His last successful outing was a year before, in November 2019, when he went up against Nate Diaz for the BMF belt. That bout was stopped by the doctor three rounds in, owing to a nasty cut above and below Nate Diaz's right eye.

There have been consistent rumors of a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, another UFC fighter who is very vocal about supporting Trump. However, nothing has been made official by the company yet.