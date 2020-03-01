UFC Women's Featherweight and Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes has a challenger, but who will it be?

UFC 239 Nunes v Holm

In Norfolk, Virginia there were two incredibly important fights in a division that may or may not really exist. The winner of both female featherweight fights would have the inside track to battle the female G.O.A.T. in MMA; Amanda Nunes.

What wound up happening is both were pretty impressive 1st round finishes, which makes the decision of who "The Lioness" next fights a little murkier. First, it was Australian Megan Anderson stuffing takedown attempts from Norma Dumont Viana early and often. It was the game plan of Norma to get inside the former Invicta Featherweight Champ's long reach. Unfortunately, it didn't work as planned. Megan then landed a solid right hand which melted Viana to the canvas.

Her sixth KO win came at 3:31 of the opening round. She then called for the fight versus the champ. As she walked back to the locker room she celebrated with fans doing the Australian custom of a shoey. But could she be outdone by the winner of the co-main event?

Well, it turns out that she kind of was, in a way.

Felicia Spencer battled a French bulldog in Zarah Fairn dos Santos, who has a loss to Megan. Zarah seemed happy to stay in the pocket and throw hands. Along the cage she was at first able to stuff takedowns, but Spencer was relentless. She eventually got the fight to the ground, landing in full mount. Felicia then rained down with a nasty ground-and-pound. One of the slicing elbows opened up a cut by her left eye.

Referee Dan Miragliotta jumped in at 3:37 of the round stopping the action, with Spencer winning via TKO. Felicia who got back on the winning side of the ledger, has a win over Megan as well. Amanda then tweeted out that she likes both of the winners. So now it's basically up to Dana White and the powers that be on who gets the next crack at the 145-strap.

Although Megan's win was flashier, Felicia's was more devastating. However, asking the 29-year-old Florida native to go up against Nunes might be too much right now. The fact that there isn't a lot more competition or fighters in the division actually hurts all three women here. Nunes is an absolute beast that comes forward with power in both hands. She also has no problems if a fight goes to the ground - where Felicia likes it. The hype is on Felicia's side but the name value is on Megan's.

So with both fights ending in spectacular fashion just 6 seconds apart, and Spencer's win over Megan she might just get the nod. Even if the UFC decided to run it back as a title eliminator it would be an unarguable decision. It's a coin flip between the two of them!