UFC/WWE News: Becky Lynch receives an early Christmas gift from Conor McGregor

Prathik J. FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 391 // 24 Dec 2018, 22:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor and Becky Lynch

What's the story?

WWE Irish pro-wrestling prodigy, Becky Lynch, had her Christmas come early this year as fellow countryman and former UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor, sent a present her way, this Christmas week. Rumor has it that Lynch will square off against Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania 35, as a result of a recent feud between the two WWE stars.

In case you didn't know..

Becky Lynch is an Irish professional wrestler currently signed under a contract with the Smackdown label of the WWE. She was born in Limerick, Ireland, and began training as a professional wrestler in the year 2002. After suffering a horrific head injury in September of 2006 during a pro-wrestling match, Becky sustained damages to her eighth cranial nerve, forcing her to take a six-year hiatus from the sport.

A year into her return in 2012, Becky Lynch signed a contract with the WWE and was quickly part of the team, NXT. In July 2015, Lynch became a part of the WWE's main roster. She then went on to become the first ever Smackdown women's champion at Backlash 2016, thereby cementing her legacy in the world of professional wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Former UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor, recently sent WWE superstar, Becky Lynch, an early Christmas present to help embrace the festive season. Lynch has been immensely successful in her run with the WWE, this past year, driving a considerable amount of business into the company.

Early this Christmas week, Becky Lynch was gifted two bottles of Conor McGregor's leading Irish whiskey, Proper No. Twelve, as a Christmas gift from her fellow countryman. The former Smackdown champion was quick to share her delight on Instagram, by uploading a picture as an update to her Instagram story.

Christmas time came earlier than expected for Irish WWE women's superstar, Becky Lynch

Leading up to her upcoming rumored contest against ex-UFC women's champion, Ronda Rousey, Lynch has also been taking some valuable lessons from Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, to defend herself from the 'Rowdy' armbar.

Becky Lynch working closely with Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh!

What's next?

Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey has been making the rounds on many shelves around the world and has independently gathered a massive cult following. Becky Lynch is speculated to face Ronda Rousey for Wrestlemania 35, next year, in what will be a sold-out contest at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.

Any early predictions for WWE's monumental event scheduled for April, next year? Leave them in the comments section below!

Advertisement