UFC/WWE News: Becky Lynch teases suggests teaming up with Conor McGregor, Coach Kavanagh responds

Becky Lynch (left) wants to make history with Conor McGregor

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion, Becky Lynch was recently a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show and during her conversation with the respected MMA Journalist, Lynch seemingly teased the possibility of a potential pairing with Irish UFC star Conor McGregor.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch is quite arguably the hottest star in all of WWE today, having recently developed a new attitude since turning heel on her best friend Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, 2018. Lynch, who shortly afterward, won the SmackDown Women's Title by beating Flair, has been engaged in a heated feud with former UFC Champion and current Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey.

The two respective champions have been going back-and-forth over on social media for quite some time and despite their scheduled Survivor Series match being scrapped, Lynch and Rousey have continued to show signs of a blood intense feud.

Meanwhile, former two-division UFC Champion, Conor McGregor is currently coming off a huge loss against Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who made the Irishman tap out to a neck-crank submission in the fourth round of their title fight at UFC 229.

The heart of the matter

While conversing with Ariel Helwani on his show recently, SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch suggested that a pairing between 'The Man' and 'The Notorious One' is definitely going to sell out the Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, which holds a capacity of a total of 82,000 seats. This is what Lynch had stated: (H/T: Sports Joe)

"I could show him a thing or two. Myself & Conor vs. Ronnie & Kurt Angle or something... that would be pretty freakin' cool and I think the Irish people would enjoy it... It could happen."

On #HelwaniShow,@BeckyLynchWWE tells @arielhelwani that she would like to have a WWE match in Croke Park with @TheNotoriousMMA as her tag team partner. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) December 10, 2018

Furthermore, McGregor's coach John Kavanagh also teased the possibility of Lynch and the former UFC Lightweight Champion teaming up in the future via this following tweet:

Let's work on something big... https://t.co/R2o42QaUTK — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) December 10, 2018

What's next?

As of right now, this idea seems very unlikely, however, with Pro Wrestling being this unpredictable in 2018, you never know what to expect. After all, McGregor did claim that he's willing to provide backup for Lynch if needed.

