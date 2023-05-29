Undefeated Sharaputdin Magomedov set for UFC debut, according to rumors

Sharaputdin Magomedov has been making waves in the MMA world after officially signing with the UFC earlier this year. Although nothing has been cemented at present, rumors are beginning to circulate that the dangerous knockout artist will make his first walk into the octagon in October later this year.

Magomedov is arguably best known for his destructive power and finishing ability inside the cage, but a video of the one-eyed brawler has surfaced which could cause him some problems. While out in public, the Russian knocked a man out and proceeded to stamp his head whilst unconscious after a prior disagreement.

According to a report on social media, Magomedov will head to UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi where he will be welcomed into his first bout for the promotion by veteran Derek Brunson.

JL FunkMaster💎 @jlwavy BREAKING NEWS



Sharaputdin Magomedov will make his UFC debut on UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi against Derek Brunson BREAKING NEWSSharaputdin Magomedov will make his UFC debut on UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi against Derek Brunson 🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨Sharaputdin Magomedov will make his UFC debut on UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi against Derek Brunson 🔥 https://t.co/NazXBMDLt1

Brunson has suffered back-to-back losses and finds himself falling out of the pecking order in the middleweight division. His most recent defeat came at the hands of Dricus du Plessis where both men looked extremely fatigued before the vets corner threw in the towel at the end of the second round.

Despite the losing streak, the UFC mainstay is a tricky customer who is capable of using his unorthodox striking and grappling ability to make it uncomfortable for anybody inside the cage. Prior to the two recent losses, the athlete was on a five-fight win streak which placed him within touching distance of a shot at gold.

Magomedov, his rumored opponent, sports a perfect 11-0 record in his mixed martial arts career thus far and will likely have the strength and speed advantage against Brunson who is 10 years his elder.

The Sharaputdin Magomedov debut and other rumored fights at UFC 294

UFC 294 is still five months away and no fight has been officially confirmed for the event, but who else alongside 'Shara Bullet' is rumored to be competing in Abu Dhabi?

Islam Makhachev is reportedly set to make his second defense of the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 294 later this year. While no clear opponent has been named, it could well be either Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira, or Beneil Dariush.

As stated by the man himself, Khamzat Chimaev will finally be making his return to the octagon on October 21. Although his opponent hasn't been named, all signs seem to be pointing toward Kamaru Usman.

Poll : 0 votes