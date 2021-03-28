Updated list of all the 5 star fighters in UFC 4

The updated list of 5 star fighters in UFC 4 now includes MMA legend Daniel Cormier.

According to the official EA website, which isn't reflecting the updates yet, five fighters are currently a part of the distinguished 5 star fighter club in the EA Sports UFC 4 video game. These fighters are Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes, and Valentina Shevchenko.

Nevertheless, as per the updates provided by the official EA Sports UFC Twitter account, seven fighters are currently a part of the 5 star fighters club. These fighters are Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko, Max Holloway, Kamaru Usman, and Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier, who is the ratings adjuster for the UFC 4 video game, adjusts the ratings of UFC fighters based on their recent performances.

The four sub-divisions for a given fighter – with each sub-division receiving its own star rating – are ‘Overall’, ‘Striking’, ‘Grappling’, and ‘Health’. The latter three parameters affect the fighter’s Overall star rating.

Israel Adesanya and Daniel Cormier’s standing in the EA Sports UFC 4 video game has changed in March 2021

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 (March 6th, 2021). Adesanya had moved up to light heavyweight for the fight, which was contested with Blachowicz’s title on the line.

The Last Stylebender came up short in his bid to dethrone Blachowicz and become a two-weight UFC champion. Additionally, the fight was also Israel Adesanya’s first loss in his professional MMA career. Needless to say, Adesanya’s ranking in the EA Sports UFC 4 video game was negatively affected by his recent defeat. Adesanya is now a 4.5 star fighter in UFC 4.

On the contrary, Daniel Cormier’s last fight was a unanimous decision loss against Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 (August 2020). Following this, Cormier retired from the sport of MMA. Regardless, Cormier is now a 5 star fighter in UFC 4.

Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that Daniel Cormier has been added to the 5 star fighters club in EA Sports UFC 4

Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared on the UFC 260: Live Weigh-in Show and revealed that Daniel Cormier is now a 5 star fighter in the EA Sports UFC 4 video game. Khabib Nurmagomedov handed the star-studded medal to Daniel Cormier and stated:

“This is for you. This is your five-star...I think you deserve this"

It was noted that since Daniel Cormier is the official ratings adjuster of UFC 4, he can’t be allowed to promote himself to the status of a 5 star fighter. In response to receiving the honor of becoming a 5 star fighter in UFC 4, Daniel Cormier said:

"I thought when I lost the last fight (against Stipe Miocic), that I was never getting the five stars. Let me tell you something, man, I thought that I wasn't going to get this. And this makes me very happy...(the medal is) heavy, it's beautiful. It's really nice.

"Listen, this is the real deal Khabib. I am very excited about this. For a man that has accomplished just about everything, this makes me excited. To get it from my friend here, my brother, thank you! I appreciate it."