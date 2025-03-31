Urijah Faber lavishes praise on GFL for not being contentious or spiteful towards Dana White's UFC, says they are "creating more opportunities"

Urijah Faber recently lavished praise on the GFL for their demeanor pertaining to Dana White's UFC and providing an outlet for fighters to compete. The new upstart team-based MMA promotion is set to launch next month, with back-to-back nights of action.

Faber is among the list of notable UFC stars that are either coming out of retirement to join the GFL, as he will be competing against former rival Renan Barao in the first event. He noted that the future could be bright for the promotion as they experiment with bringing a sports league business model over to MMA.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Faber praised the GFL for not devoting their attention to being contentious with the UFC by taking jibes and unnecessary shots. 'The California Kid' mentioned that the new promotion is providing a lucrative option for fighters and expressed his gratitude:

"For me, I don't like things in spite of UFC. I have a lot of respect for the UFC, I have so much gratitude to the leadership there. Even had conversations with the leadership prior to accepting this... I this is so much different. It's got a whole different idea. It's not something that's trying to bring them down... It's creating more opportunities for fighters and there's some big dollars involved and that's great for fighters."

Check out Urijah Faber's comments below:

Urijah Faber discloses the reason he accepted GFL's offer

Urijah Faber also disclosed the reason why he accepted GFL's offer to come out of retirement and join their new promotion.

During the aforementioned appearance, Faber mentioned that showing his children his preparation process and the opportunity to avenge his losses to Renan Barao were key factors:

"Something that I can show my kids... They're now of age where they can enjoy and take in everything that's going on, seeing me working hard, see things coming to fruition. There's just a lot of things that pointed to yes for me... It seems like a lucrative deal and it sounds like something that I can get one back on Barao. I owe him one."

Check out Urijah Faber's comments below:

