Valentina Shevchenko out of title fight against Joanna Calderwood at UFC 251

Valentina Shevchenko has reportedly pulled out of UFC 251 for her title fight against Joanna Calderwood.

'Bullet' was set for another defense of her title after last beating Katlyn Chookagian.

Valentina Shevchenko

Current, UFC Women's Flyweight Champion, Valentina Shevchenko will not be defending her title at UFC 251.

On Tuesday, Shevchenko's scheduled opponent Joanna Calderwood told MMA Fighting that her fight against 'Bullet' has apparently been pushed back not due to the coronavirus pandemic but due to an issue on Shevchenko's end.

Joanne Calderwood reveals her fight against Valentina Shevchenko has been pushed back

At UFC 251, Valentina Shevchenko was set for another defense of her UFC Women's Flyweight Championship, however, by the looks of it, fight fans will have to wait a bit longer for that fight to take place.

Joanna Calderwood, who was set to challenge Shevchenko for the title, stated that her team received the word last week regarding the fight being postponed due to an undisclosed reason from Shevchenko's behalf.

“We got word last week that it’s going to get pushed back. Not because of this whole (coronavirus pandemic), but something on her end. I’m not sure if I’m supposed to say that, but we know for sure that it’s not going to be on June 6. I don’t know, I’m not sure what happened or what’s what, but it’s been pushed back. It could be a blessing in disguise.”

When is UFC 251 scheduled for?

UFC 251 is currently scheduled for 6th June 2020, however, with the UFC canceling most of their events due to the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen if the promotion will go ahead with the pay-per-view or not.