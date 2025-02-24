A veteran referee explained why Jason Herzog was right at UFC Seattle regarding the Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong outcome. Elsewhere, Dricus du Plessis made fun of a fellow middleweight for criticizing his resume as a champion.

Here are today's top combat sports updates, presented by Sportskeeda MMA.

John McCarthy says Commission made a mistake at UFC Seattle

Veteran referee 'Big' John McCarthy weighed in on the ufc-seattle-explaining-main-event-ending-eye-poke-controversy" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">controversy that plagued the UFC Seattle main event on Saturday night.

The officiating referee, Jason Herzog, decided the fight should be called off once he learned Henry Cejudo couldn't see out of his injured left eye due to the poke sustained in the third. He started the fourth round only to wave it off immediately and Yadong was announced the winner via technical decision, which confused a lot of fans. Herzog faced backlash online for the same.

McCarthy explained that Herzog did his job perfectly, but the Commission in charge of the event did not do theirs. He explained:

"In a 3-round fight the fight must enter the 3rd round and in a 5-round fight it must enter the 4th round to go to a Tech Decision... That is why Jason made a start and halt of the 4th. It should have been judged as a 10-10 round by all the judges and the scorekeeper should have come out with scores of 40-36 and 39-37 on two of the cards. It was not Jason’s fault the Commission didn’t complete the job correctly."

Photo: Henry Cejudo reveals eye injury photo

An accidental eye poke cost Henry Cejudo his UFC Seattle outing against Song Yadong. He lost the fight via technical decision after three rounds.

Many fans criticized 'Triple C' for taking five full minutes to recuperate after the eye poke and still failing to continue. Cejudo hit back at the critics by sharing a photo of his injured left eye after the fight. In the photo, the eye looks painfully red in the corner, with more red splotches in the white.

Cejudo revealed that the eye was suffering from three conditions:

"Diplopia, soft tissue damage, corneal abrasion."

Dricus du Plessis makes fun of Brendan Allen

Ahead of UFC Seattle, Brendan Allen made some unflattering comments about Dricus du Plessis' UFC resume. He said that 'Stillknocks' faced big names but only when the opponents were past their prime.

Du Plessis did not retaliate at the moment, but he did not let it slide either. After Allen lost to Anthony Hernandez in Seattle, Allen issued a statement on social media, congratulating his opponent and wondering what was next for him.

The South African took this opportunity to hit back in the comment section:

"'I don’t know what’s next either but I can most certainly tell what ain’t next for a very long time.'"

