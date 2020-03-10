[VIDEO] Paulo Costa knocks out Logan Paul in sparring session

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

Paulo Costa had a front-row seat for UFC 248, where he was observing his next opponent. Israel Adesanya defeated Yoel Romero in an underwhelming contest, with Costa being removed from the arena after the fight as he wanted to step inside the Octagon to have a word.

However, he revealed in the post-fight press conference that he was "ashamed" to watch that fight and vowed to knock the Champion Adesanya out. He slammed Yoel Romero as well but said that he didn't blame him because he believes that it's how he always fights.

Either way, he's getting a title shot as soon as he recovers, even though he claims he's ready to go. Whether the UFC likes it or not, he's been sparring as well and he had a session with YouTube sensation Logan Paul - who has come to fame in the combat sports world after his boxing matches with fellow-YouTuber KSI.

He's been trying to get into the MMA circuit as well, calling CM Punk out for a fight in the UFC. A video has emerged (courtesy Below The Belt) of Paulo Costa having a sparring session with Logan Paul - seemingly knocking him out.

BAH GAWD SOMEBODY STOP THE DAMN MATCH!!! (via @LoganPaul) pic.twitter.com/VS76O9KBR9 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 9, 2020

Logan Paul was exaggerating to get attention from the MMA World. It worked, but one would imagine that had it been legitimate, Costa would be capable of the same thing.