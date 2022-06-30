5 hard-hitting opinions by UFC stars on Roe v. Wade getting overturned

It is not unheard of for UFC fighters to express their views on things that aren't related to MMA. Whether it's fighters showcasing their feelings about recent political events or a more absurd phenomenon like Colby Covington's history of spoiling beloved franchise movies he despises, UFC stars are not shy about expressing how they feel about certain topics.

At times, their views are communicated in post-fight interviews or press events, whether they're asked for their opinions by journalists or are simply compelled to speak from the heart by their inherent convictions.

No topic is more heated at the moment in the United States of America than the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Perceived to be taking away the right women once held to have abortions, the Supreme Court's ruling came under fire from a large section of the society.

However, the UFC fighters whose opinions have been heard have been largely male, and this list examines 5 of them giving their takes on the recent development.

#5 Jeff Molina

This month alone, Jeff Molina has had to defend the social integrity on more than one issue. After picking up a split-decision victory on the UFC Fight Night card headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov, he was attacked online.

For the bout, Molina wore the UFC Pride Shorts in honor of Pride Month and to benefit Southern Nevada's LGBTQIA+ Center, which earns profit from its sales of UFC Pride Month apparel to the promotion.

Jeff Molina @jmolina_125 *me when I found out Roe v. Wade was overturned 🥴🫠 *me when I found out Roe v. Wade was overturned 🥴🫠 https://t.co/TrexZILzt1

He faced backlash from a portion of MMA fans but valiantly defended his decision. In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's ruling, Molina's instinct for social altruism was again on display as he took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On his account, the UFC fighter posted a picture of himself highlighting his outrage over the recent decision. After fans expressed their confusion with Molina's reaction, the 24-year-old mixed martial artist posted a follow-up video clarifying the extent of his disapproval.

#4 Michael Chiesa

After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Michael Chiesa became one of several fighters to make his feelings on the issue known. The former lightweight and current welterweight contender has not stepped foot in the octagon since suffering back-to-back losses to Vicente Luque and Sean Brady the previous year.

He recently took to Twitter. His intention, however, was not to call out a fighter for any specific bout.

Michael Chiesa @MikeMav22 In light of Roe vs Wade being overturned, it’s imperative going forward that you pay very close attention to who you vote for. In light of Roe vs Wade being overturned, it’s imperative going forward that you pay very close attention to who you vote for.

Instead, he issued a warning, stating that people ought to pay closer attention to the politicians for whom they vote given the Supreme Court's shocking decision.

While Jeff Molina chose to express his indignation with bewilderment, Chiesa opted to cite the Supreme Court's ruling as a cautionary tale so that such a scenario never repeats itself in the future.

#3 Derek Brunson

Top middleweight contender Derek Brunson was riding a 5-fight win streak before locking horns with Jared Cannonier, who is scheduled to face Israel Adesanya for the middleweight championship in the main event of UFC 276 this weekend.

Had Brunson won his bout with 'The Killa Gorilla', he'd have undoubtedly been rematching the reigning middleweight champion in his first UFC title fight.

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson MEN SHOULDN’T BE MAKING LAWS ABOUT WOMENS BODIES MEN SHOULDN’T BE MAKING LAWS ABOUT WOMENS BODIES

Instead, the NCAA Division II standout has not fought since his brutal loss to Cannonier. He, however, is taking the fight to those who spoke up in support of the Supreme Court's striking down of Roe v. Wade. On Twitter, Brunson stated, in all caps, that men have no right to make laws about women's bodies.

#2 Aljamain Sterling

Current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is fresh off a hard-fought win over divisional rival Petyr Yan. Their previous outing ended in disaster, with the 'Funk Master' claiming the bantamweight title via disqualification after Yan struck him with an illegal knee while he was grounded.

In becoming the first UFC fighter to win a championship due to disqualification, Sterling was ridiculed. Yan, on the other hand, was widely regarded as the true champion of the division given how convincingly he'd been besting his foe prior to the illegal knee.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Linda McMahon @Linda_McMahon



After decades of fighting for innocent lives, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.



Now, the decision of abortion will be returned to the states, where our pro-life fight will continue! Today is a historic day!After decades of fighting for innocent lives, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.Now, the decision of abortion will be returned to the states, where our pro-life fight will continue! #RoeVsWade Today is a historic day! After decades of fighting for innocent lives, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Now, the decision of abortion will be returned to the states, where our pro-life fight will continue! #RoeVsWade Narrow-minded thinking. All situations aren’t the same. Luckily you never had to face those kinds of situations. Must be nice where you’re sitting, huh? twitter.com/Linda_McMahon/… Narrow-minded thinking. All situations aren’t the same. Luckily you never had to face those kinds of situations. Must be nice where you’re sitting, huh? twitter.com/Linda_McMahon/…

Before their long-awaited rematch, the 'Funk Master' endured an onslaught of online ridicule, especially over his decision to delay the 2nd bout in order to have crucial neck surgery. Since defeating Yan in their rematch, though, Sterling has been enjoying the fruits of his labor.

However, when Linda McMahon tweeted her support for the Supreme Court's ruling, the current bantamweight champion immediately responded to her claims.

He described her thinking as ignorant while mentioning the privilege McMahon enjoyed, having never experienced any of the situations Roe v. Wade helped protect women from.

#1 Israel Adesanya

While 'The Last Stylebender' is days away from defending the UFC middleweight championship against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276, he has not dulled his outspoken nature in favor of focusing purely on his upcoming bout.

Adesanya has always made frequent use of Twitter to express his views and thoughts, whether they are on world issues or less serious topics.

In a tweet designed to mock the logic behind the Supreme Court's ruling, Israel Adesanya comically called for a ban on condoms to accompany the cancelation of Roe v. Wade. He was implying that the reigning middleweight champion regards banning condoms as ludicrous as removing a woman's right to an abortion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far